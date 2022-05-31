ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OK

GRDA releases name of drowning victim

By Sheila Stogsdill
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nE76R_0fvqotLM00

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son.

Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County.

GRDA Police: Man drowns rescuing son at Flint Creek

The father jumped into the waters to rescue his son, who jumped from the top of Flint Creek Dam.

GRDA searching for missing man; boat recovered near Ketchum Cove

Both father and son were underwater for five to seven minutes before being rescued by other citizens in the area. The son was revived at the scene and the father was taken to the Siloam Springs Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Delaware, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
State
Texas State
County
Delaware County, OK
Delaware County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Ketchum, OK
Delaware County, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KHBS

Rogers teen on ventilator, recovering after Memorial Day car crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
KTEN.com

7-car pileup leaves one dead on Fannin County highway

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A chain reaction accident near Trenton, Texas, on Monday night left at least one person dead and seven others injured. Trenton police said the accident — which involved seven vehicles — happened shortly before 10 p.m. on State Highway 121 about two miles south of the town.
TRENTON, TX
ktbb.com

Fatal accident in Tyler

TYLER — One person is dead in a Tyler traffic mishap. Police say around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a major crash involving a van and a motorcycle at West Gentry and M.L. King. The investigation showed that the van turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Jeremy Jasper, 30, from Tyler. He was transported to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified. Following traffic tie-ups resulting from the crash, police say the area was cleared and all lanes of traffic reopened.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police search for critical missing woman ends

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police turned to the public Tuesday to help locate Shirley Brakefield, a critically missing woman. Officials said Brakefield may be confused and in need of assistance.Fortunately, about an hour before midnight police sent a statement that, "Mrs. Shirley Brakefield has been safely located."Brakefield had been last seen in the 5600 block of Live Oak Street in Dallas at 3:00 p.m. on May 31, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red shoes, according to police. She left the area in a grey Nissan Versa with the Arkansas license plate 534ZYR. Police gave no information on where she was found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Flint#Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Life flight called after major crash near Martinsville

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Life flight has been dispatched to a major wreck on Highway 7 and County Road 345 near the Martinsville area. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said that drivers should expect delays if they are driving in the area and to avoid this route if possible.
CBS DFW

Dallas find critically missing woman Alyana Clark safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Good news after Dallas police asked for help from the public finding a missing woman they said may have been in serious danger.On May 29, Alyana Rachael Clark placed a 911 emergency call for help. Police believed her life could be in danger. During the early morning hours of May 30 officials said Clark had 'been located and is safe.'Police did not go into detail about where Clark was found or who she was with. Initially police said she had last been seen with Deonty Washington, a 20-year-old Black man, in a 2011 blue Nissan Altima. The car had the temporary tag 450-35Y5.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KWTX

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing East Texas dentists

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted Steven Alexander Smith for murder. Smith is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of two Tyler dentists. Dr. Jack Burroughs, Jr. and Dr. Blake Sinclair died on March 16 after they were shot inside their practice, allegedly by Smith. The indictment was handed on May 5.
KETK / FOX51 News

33-year-old man dead after Memorial Day shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police are investigating after a man was found shot on Monday in the 800 block of Pinedale Place.  Officials received a 911 call about a disturbance and shots being fired around 6:15 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man dies trying to save his son from drowning

SILOAM Springs, Arkansas (KETK) – A Tyler man died over the weekend after trying to save his son from drowning in Arkansas. The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department identified the man as 42-year-old Jose James-Flores, according to our sister station KSN. The department said James-Flores jumped into Flint Creek after his son jumped from […]
wbrc.com

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas. According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy