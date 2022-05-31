Adam Thielen Offers a Message to Fantasy Football Players
By K. Joudry
purplePTSD.com
2 days ago
It’s a touch early, but perhaps you have a fantasy draft that’s coming up. Well, Adam Thielen – Minnesota’s top-tier WR2 – delivered a message to fantasy football participants. According to the veteran, he’ll be a rock-solid pick in your draft:. Succeeding in...
The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
The Minnesota Vikings do not lack for talent, especially on the offensive side of the football. Well, on Tuesday, their offensive skill increased a little bit more. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings have signed former Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson to a one-year contract. Wilson made...
The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
Somehow, this is the seventh consecutive year the Vikings will enter the season with a new offensive play-caller. Norv Turner, who held the job from 2014 to '16, was the last person to do it multiple years in a row. He was followed by Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo, Kevin Stefanski, Gary Kubiak, and Klint Kubiak as the offensive coordinators under head coach Mike Zimmer.
To most football fans, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback situation is dismal. After trading Russell Wilson, the two main options are now Drew Lock and Geno Smith, neither of which are very inspiring. However, Tyler Lockett doesn’t see it that way. Replacing Wilson, the Seahawks’ long-time star under center,...
The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
The young quarterback who’s been the subject of controversy among Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans is having himself an impressive showing thus far to the Buccaneers during mini camp and OTA’s. Coming off of the 2020 Super Bowl season, Jason Licht and company were able to return all 22...
When Kirk Cousins lofted the ball towards Adam Thielen during a 7-on-7 red zone period of Wednesday's Vikings OTA practice, I didn't think there was any chance the veteran receiver would come down with it. I should've known better. In one fluid motion, Thielen jumped, twisted his body, and made...
Wilson, who will be 30 when the season begins, started his career with the Chiefs in 2014. His last season in Kansas City was his best, as he posted 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. A notable contributor on the team’s offense (especially in 2015 and 2017), he started 26 of 55 contests there, which earned him a sizeable deal on the open market.
Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Wilson was a free agent after completing a one-year, $3 million deal with Miami in 2021. Wilson is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career...
Everyone knows, well except for Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless, just how good Aaron Rodgers is. After all, he has won the NFL MVP Award four times. This includes wins in each of the past two seasons. It shouldn’t be a surprise, therefore, that the media outlook Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded Rodgers very highly over the past two season. How high? Try the highest graded quarterback in the NFL.
We're at that point in the offseason where everyone is hyping up their team well ahead of training camp. For NFL.com, there's one team worth hopping onto the "bandwagon" for. In a recent feature, NFL analyst Adam Schein dubbed the New Orleans Saints as the bandwagon team that he is "ready to drive" and expects them to make the playoffs. He believes that the Saints will beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC South title in 2022.
Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
One of the most interesting storylines surrounding the Green Bay Packers this offseason is star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new stable of weapons in the post-Davante Adams era. However, of equal importance is the health of star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed all but one contest last season with a torn ACL that he suffered in December of 2020. Bakhtiari has yet to participate in OTAs for the Packers, something that has concerned pundits and fans alike. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Bakhtiari’s health and delivered some eyebrow-raising comments, per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed eight-year veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson on Wednesday, adding an experienced option for more depth at the position. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he was most productive in 2018 with 391 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that, he played four years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 554 yards with three scores in 13 games in 2017.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the steal of free agency, by waiting to pounce on their newest defensive lineman. With the move, the defensive front of the Buccaneers is now arguably the most terrifying in all of football. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs are bringing in former Chicago...
For the first time in three tries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows what it feels like to win “The Match.”. This year’s celebrity golf match featured Brady teaming up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who nailed his birdie putt on the 12th hole to beat the tandem of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
