Raleigh County, WV

TSA prevents man from carrying handgun onto flight from Raleigh County Memorial Airport

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Raleigh County Memorial Airport prevented an Alabama man from carrying his handgun onto a flight on Thursday, May 26. The .380 caliber handgun was not loaded.

TSA officers stopped the man when his backpack triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. It was the first handgun that TSA officers have detected at the airport’s security checkpoint so far this year.

Upon spotting the weapon, TSA alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon. The man told officials that he forgot that he had placed the gun in his backpack.

“Bringing a deadly weapon to an airport security checkpoint is a serious offense,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. This individual now faces a stiff federal financial penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars.”

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.

Memorial Day shooter surrenders, claims self defense

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Walker, a suspect in the investigation of the Memorial Day shooting which claimed the life of Tony Greene of Bluefield on Monday, has turned himself in following urging from authorities. After being asked to surrender to police by Chief D.M. Dillow Jr. earlier on...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Four arrested in Gallia County drug bust

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — Four people were arrested by Gallia County deputies on Tuesday for narcotics trafficking. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, a search warrant was executed at the 2000 block of Little Kyger road in the Cheshire township where deputies found cash, stolen property, and narcotics at the residence which led […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Banana 101.5

Flint Man Busted In WV With $120K Worth Of Marijuana

Police in West Virginia have arrested a Flint man who was said to be trafficking 49 pounds of marijuana. A traffic stop led to the arrest of 51-year-old Keith Maupin who was carrying marijuana which was valued at $122,500. The Kanawha County sheriff's department posted about the bust on its...
FLINT, MI
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A person was hit by a vehicle just before noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, in South Charleston, according to Kanawha County Metro 911. Dispatchers tell 13 News that crews were enroute to the hospital with the patient shortly after the call came in. The incident happened in the 4600 block […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two taken to hospital after Kanawha City crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in the Kanawha City area of Charleston. Kanawha dispatch says that three vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of MacCorkle Ave. SE and 36th St. There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CHARLESTON, WV
Turnpike traffic nears 900,000 vehicles for holiday week

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During the week leading up to Memorial Day, more than 884,000 vehicles passed through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike. Many travelers took advantage of West Virginia’s tourism opportunities on their trip, visiting destinations like the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, or taking a scenic drive along the newly christened Seneca Skyway, which takes US 219 and WV 92 through the Potomac Highlands.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 injured in head-on crash in Kanawha County

UPDATE: (4:22 P.M. May 31, 2022) – Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say Lens Creek road has reopened after a head-on crash this afternoon. UPDATE: (3:50 P.M. May 31, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the head-on collision on Lens Creek Road this afternoon happened between a heavy-duty work truck and a full-sized pickup […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
