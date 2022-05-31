ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Heck of a Morning: Is Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal the fight to make for the UFC?

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal had some things to say about one another recently, so would this fight between two of the UFC’s biggest stars be the one to make next?. On this episode of...

The Independent

Jorge Masvidal suggests Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage as UFC contract dispute continues

Jorge Masvidal has suggested that Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage amid his contract dispute with the UFC.Diaz, 37, has one fight left on his current deal but has not been able to agree upon an opponent. The American has voiced his frustration with the situation frequently in recent months, and old foe Masvidal has now weighed in on the matter.“I think he’s got too much CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) to even understand what they’re putting in front of him,” Masvidal said of Diaz on The MMA Hour. “Normally I don’t take the UFC’s side, as you know, but...
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PWMania

Bellator MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Signing With WWE

Bellator MMA star “Master” Valerie Loureda is reportedly signing with WWE. According to Fightful Select, Loureda is expected to sign with WWE if she hasn’t already. As recently as mid-May, she was training at the WWE Performance Center. Loureda made a favorable impression on WWE officials and...
Boxing Scene

Hearn: I Got a Letter From Mayweather Promotions Telling Me To Stop Talking About Gervonta Davis

Eddie Hearn’s incessant overtures to Gervonta Davis resulted in a legal warning, according to the promoter. In recent weeks, Hearn, the outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing, has repeatedly stated his desire to sign Davis to a promotional contract, amid rumors that the hard-hitting Baltimore lightweight is on the outs with his longtime handlers at Mayweather Promotions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Ukrainian Conor McGregor' Askar Mozharov reacts to MMA databases removing wins before UFC debut

Askar Mozharov has been a part of two major North American promotions since the start of 2021, but has yet to compete for one. Largely a mystery to fans paying attention, Mozharov (21-12 MMA, 0-0 UFC) partook Wednesday in his first fight-related press event, since a ceremonial weigh-in for PFL in 2021 (for a fight against Vinny Maghalaes that was canceled less than 24 hours later).
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: Until Charlo Fight Finally Happens, Everything Coming Out Of His Mouth Is Bullsh!t

GLENDALE, Arizona – David Benavidez feels like he’s been down this road before with Jermall Charlo. The former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist—who now holds an interim version of the belt—has been made well aware of Charlo’s claim that he is now willing to enter such a matchup. It’s been discussed several times before, previously ending with a litany of excuses as to why it can’t happen though with recent talks suggesting the Houston native is up for such a clash—next year.
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal, Pimblett vs. Leavitt for UFC London, UFC Vegas 56, PFL head scratchers

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal appear to be on a collision course for a massive showdown, but is that the fight to make for both guys?. This week on an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss that idea, the stakes that would be involved, and the chances it happens. In addition, topics will include the UFC’s booking of Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 event headlined by Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the latest with the PFL — including their new PPV model, Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd, and fighters who have competed in the regular season getting victories, yet still being considered alternates — and more.
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal willing to meet Michel Pereira in the street, but not cage over callout: “How do you put your wife out there like that?”

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is willing to fight Michel Pereira. However, not in the cage. The Brazilian is fresh off a victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio last month at UFC Vegas 55. Following the bout, Pereira called out Jorge Masvidal for a showdown in the future. The source of the callout was the Brazilian alleging that ‘Gamebred’ messaged his wife on Instagram.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 56 video: Karolina Kowalkiewicz submits Felice Herrig for first win in over 4 years, Herrig announces retirement

Karolina Kowalkiewicz returned to the winner’s circle — and Felice Herrig stepped out of the octagon for the final time. In the featured preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 56 on Saturday, Kowalkiewicz scored a second-round submission of Herrig via rear-naked choke to record her first win since April 7, 2018, and her first finish since May 17, 2014. An emotional Kowalkiewicz immediately burst into tears following the tap, which came at the 4:01 mark of Round 2.
MMA Fighting

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Interim title bout for Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones would be ‘unfair’ to rest of division

For months, rumors have circulated that the UFC is targeting an interim heavyweight title fight while undisputed champion Francis Ngannou is on the sidelines recovering from knee surgery. The proposed bout would feature former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic versus former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones. But some fighters in the heavyweight division, MMA Fighting’s No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik for one, don’t think much of that idea.
