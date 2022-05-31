Child OK after falling from fourth-floor apartment window in north Fargo

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to some Grand Forks firefighters, a mother duck and her babies waddled away after getting stuck in a storm drain. The fire department posted pictures to Facebook on June 1 saying “Not every call we get is the same. Sometimes we’re putting out a fire, other times we’re saving a family of ducks from a storm drain.”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE, 7PM: Traffic is now back up to speed after the crash, Wednesday afternoon. Traffic is backed up on I-94 Westbound and I-29 North, near the tri-level in Fargo, following a crash. It started around 4:45 PM, Wednesday. We’re working to gather more information...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 39-year-old Fargo man is dead following a three vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were sent to the I-94 exit ramp to northbound Interstate 29 around 4:40. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a suburban was towing a car dolly with a car attached. He had an issue and pulled over on the off ramp’s shoulder. The driver and passenger were standing behind the vehicle. A car rear-ended both vehicles and struck the driver and passenger of the suburban. Both were taken to Sanford Medical Center where one of them died. A 50-year-old Fargo man has serious injuries.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol flew an aircraft from Bismarck to help out on the streets of Fargo. “We’ve got some capabilities on that plane, be able to zoom in on traffic, we can record violations that are happening and then talk to officers on the ground to get to that exact vehicle or vehicles and get them stopped,” said Bryan Niewind, captain for the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) –The woman shot at a Fargo restaurant last month has died. The family of Lucia Garcia posted on their GoFundMe page that she has died. They write, in part, “Our baby girl hurts no more and fears no more. She is free of all that ever caused her pain and she has joined our Lord, Jesus Christ.”
Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area. In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead, another person was injured and a third is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo. The State Patrol says the crash happened on the I-29 northbound exit ramp from I-94 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. An SUV pulling a dolly trailer carrying...
TRAIL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one man is hurt following a motorcycle vs. deer crash in Polk county. The crash report says 61-year-old Dean Thompson of Brooks, MN was heading north on Hwy. 92 when he hit the deer on Tuesday, May 31. Thompson was taken to...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is taking to the air to catch people racing on the ground. Police say they are partnering with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and West Fargo Police to catch racers. The agency is using a...
(Wadena, MN) -- A large fire over the weekend in Wadena prompted police to ask residents to shelter in place. Crews were battling flames at Minnesota Valley Irrigation as large clouds of smoke filled the air on Sunday. Officials say the gym at Wadena Deer Creek High School was opened...
(Trail, MN) -- A man is injured after a Polk County motorcycle crash. The crash happened Tuesday evening when 61-year-old Dean Thompson hit a deer while traveling north on Highway 92 just after 10p.m. Thompson was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, but is expected to be okay. Authorities...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department presented the details of a proposed city ordinance for designated pick-up areas in downtown Fargo. Five zones have been chosen based on heat maps from Uber and Lyft during peak pick-up times. Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt told the Fargo City Commission on Tuesday, May 31 that they want the areas to be far enough away from residential neighborhoods, but still allow easy access on and off of Avenues and Streets.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we get into the early months of summer, residents across the valley breathe a sigh of relief as we go from shoveling snow to that weekly mow. But not everyone has started their mowing season. Michelle Foss is one member of the community...
(Fargo, ND) -- If you drive, bike or walk along 25th street south between 32nd avenue south to 64th avenue south, the City of Fargo wants to hear from you. A new survey has been put out, with the goal of getting public input on the 25th street corridor study.The survey takes around 1-2 minutes to complete, and includes topics like safety in the corridor and asks questions involving traffic congestion.
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks police have provided an update in their investigation into an unattended death. Officials have identified the man found over the Memorial Day weekend as 27-year-old Daniel Senger. The Grand Forks-native was found dead outside an apartment building Sunday morning in the eleven-hundred block of 25th Avenue South. There were no obvious signs of trauma, however the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.
ORTONVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ortonville man died over the weekend in a two-car collision in Big Stone County. The state patrol says 73-year-old Darryl Klapel was killed in the crash at the junction of US Hwy. 12 and a county road. A passenger in Klapel’s car, 71-year-old Ladonna...
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — An arrest is made in Moorhead and hundreds of fentanyl pills are now in the hands of police. Thirty-three-year-old Maurice Bell was arrested in the 1300 block of Belsley Boulevard and faces a number of charges. During the search warrant, police found 501 fentanyl pills,...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is celebrating the career of K9 Fia. On May 31, Fia retired from law enforcement after eight years with the Highway Patrol. Fia’s handler was Trooper Kristjan Helgoe. Trooper Helgoe and Fia were stationed in Fargo. Fia entered the...
(Evansville MN-) Three people were hurt yesterday when strong winds blew a semi over, crushing a car on I-94 in Grant County. The state patrol says it happened at 6:18 p.m. in Pomme De Terre Township. The semi was traveling westbound on the interstate when a strong gust of wind blew it over, and it landed on top of an SUV that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the semi, 47 year old Damon Rollins and his passenger 45-year-old Erich Garrido, both of New Jersey, were taken to the Alexandria hospital, as well as the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Summer Johnson of Coon Rapids. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BATTLE LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Husband and wife Gerald Holo and Jeri Wilmore have lived in their home for the last 20 years. Now the home they raised their family in looks a bit different. “I’m gonna get tears just thinking about it,” said Wilmore. ”You never know...
Comments / 1