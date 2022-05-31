Post Falls woman to spend 30 months in prison for cyberstalking ex-boyfriend

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Post Falls woman will spend 30 months in federal prison for stalking an ex-boyfriend online.

Kimberly Ann Brischle, 56, cyberstalked her victim across state lines. She threatened him through texts, broke into his Spokane home and started a fire in his bedroom.

Over the next several months, she used fake identities to continue threatening and harassing him through texts and emails. In one message, she claimed to have paid another person to torture and mutilate him and kill his dog.

“In the information age, Internet stalking has become a significant problem that crosses state and international boundaries and subjects innocent people to serious harassment,” said Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. “As this case demonstrates, the line between online activity and real-world consequences can become blurry for some—and frankly, it is a miracle and a relief that no one was hurt by the fire in this case.”

Collaborative work by the ATF, Spokane Police Department, Spokane Fire Department and Kalispel Tribal authorities led to Brischle’s arrest in July 2021.

She pleaded guilty this May.

