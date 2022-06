Per MD Lottery: The “gut feeling” that convinced a 23-year-old Rockville resident to visit a 7-Eleven last week led to the largest Lottery win of his life. His $25,000 prize didn’t come from the tickets he purchased, however, but from a free Pick 5 ticket that he never expected to come his way. “I play the Lottery every once in a while,” the university student explained to Lottery officials on Tuesday. “When I woke up that morning, I had no plan to (buy Lottery games), but later in the day something told me to buy some tickets.”

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO