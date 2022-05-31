ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Cole Sands: Called up for spot start

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Twins recalled Sands from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers. Though Minnesota's rotation is in flux with Sonny Gray (pectoral) considered...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Ump makes 'worst call' of MLB season in Twins-Tigers game

The Minnesota Twins benefitted from some poor officiating on Tuesday afternoon as a strike call from Hunter Wendelstedt is being called one of the worst of the season. In the fifth inning of Tuesday's game, Devin Smeltzer had a full count against Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Smeltzer's four-seam fastball was below the strike zone, but Wendelstedt called strike three to send a perplexed Haase back to the dugout.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Kody Clemens hitless in MLB debut, Tigers split with Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Twins shutout by Tigers again, have now lost 6 in last 8

The Minnesota Twins were punchless at the plate on Wednesday night as Tarik Skubal shut down the Minnesota lineup to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory. Skubal threw seven shutout innings while striking out six batters, but the bigger story was the futility of the Twins' lineup. Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

0-4 loss sees Twins split doubleheader with Tigers

After scoring eight runs in the first game of a doubleheader, the Minnesota Twins didn't leave anything for the nightcap, falling to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Tuesday night. The Twins couldn't get anything going against Tigers rookie Joey Wentz, who allowed one hit and struck out four batters over four innings before exiting with a strained left shoulder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Leading off against lefty

Garlick will start in left field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Tigers. Despite striking out three times in four plate appearances while starting in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader, Garlick will be elevated to the leadoff spot for the first time this season. The leadoff assignment comes while the Twins are opposing a left-handed starting pitcher (Tarik Skubal), but the righty-hitting Garlick will likely continue to find himself on the bench in most games when Minnesota faces righties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Orioles' Adley Rutschman sitting Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Rutschman is taking a seat after four straight starts. Robinson Chirinos is catching for Kyle Bradish and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Chirinos for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Undergoing tests

Ryu is undergoing tests on his left forearm Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Ryu left his start Wednesday against the White Sox due to left forearm tightness, the latest issue in an injury-filled season for the veteran southpaw. He missed over a month early in the year with forearm inflammation and also exited his last start in May due to elbow tightness. It's hard to be confident in his ability to make his next start, but whether or not that's in play should become clear once the results of his tests are known. Ross Stripling is expected to slot into the rotation if Ryu is unable to make his next turn and ends up on the injured list, according to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Drives in two

Hampson went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Hampson was out of the lineup for the first game Wednesday, but he started in center field and hit eighth in the latter contest. He did all of his damage in the fifth inning, recording a two-RBI double while also coming around to score. Hampson has received inconsistent playing time even with Kris Bryant (back) sidelined, and he figures to continue to split time with Sam Hilliard as Colorado's fourth outfielder.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA

