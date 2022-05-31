Twins' Cole Sands: Called up for spot start

Ryu is undergoing tests on his left forearm Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Ryu left his start Wednesday against the White Sox due to left forearm tightness, the latest issue in an injury-filled season for the veteran southpaw. He missed over a month early in the year with forearm inflammation and also exited his last start in May due to elbow tightness. It's hard to be confident in his ability to make his next start, but whether or not that's in play should become clear once the results of his tests are known. Ross Stripling is expected to slot into the rotation if Ryu is unable to make his next turn and ends up on the injured list, according to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO