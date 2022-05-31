ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

LINE: Dodgers -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Tomas Nido had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Nationals. Los Angeles has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record overall....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ announces retirement

After a 15-year career, former Phillies starting pitcher J.A. Happ has announced that he has retired from Major League Baseball. After stops with the Phillies, Astros, Mariners, Pirates, Yankees, Twins, Cardinals, and two stops with the Blue Jays, Happ has decided to hang up his glove after what can only be described as a solid MLB career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Kody Clemens hitless in MLB debut, Tigers split with Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Lee
Person
Stephen Strasburg
numberfire.com

Heliot Ramos batting seventh for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ramos will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Joc Pederson moves to the bench. Ramos is batting 0.333 this season in 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Wins NL Player of Week

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been on a torrid stretch at the plate lately - and on Tuesday he was recognized for his recent hot hitting. Lindor was named National League Player of the Week for slashing .348/.407/.870 with two home runs, two doubles, two triples, 10 runs scored and 14 RBIs from May 23 through 29.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The Washington Post#Triple A#Era
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
NBA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with the Mets lasted just one day, as he was sent back to Syracuse after serving as the big club's 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in the second game of the twin bill that day, working 1.1 innings of relief while serving up five runs on six hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Undergoing tests

Ryu is undergoing tests on his left forearm Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Ryu left his start Wednesday against the White Sox due to left forearm tightness, the latest issue in an injury-filled season for the veteran southpaw. He missed over a month early in the year with forearm inflammation and also exited his last start in May due to elbow tightness. It's hard to be confident in his ability to make his next start, but whether or not that's in play should become clear once the results of his tests are known. Ross Stripling is expected to slot into the rotation if Ryu is unable to make his next turn and ends up on the injured list, according to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy