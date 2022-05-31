ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Black Candidates Call for Intervention in Clackamas County Ballot Count

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two prominent Black politicians are calling for state-level action on Clackamas County’s protracted ballot count. “I think moreso than the delay, it’s the decision-making process and the underestimation of the breadth and depth of the problem” at issue, Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) told The Skanner. “I think Oregonians are pretty forgiving...

theskanner.com

WWEEK

Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

JOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience of thousands to one of three candidates for governor, in possible violation of federal tax code that prohibits 501(c)(3) nonprofits such as TEDx from participating in political campaigns. In the aftermath, seven people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits. “TEDxPortland violated IRS code by including Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor, as a surprise guest,” wrote one complainant, Howard Bales of Portland. “This is an egregious abuse of their nonprofit status. The harm done to the election process is significant. Please investigate this intentional breach of the code.” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said her agency would forward those complaints to the Internal Revenue Service, which polices nonprofits and determines their legal status.
opb.org

Oregon Secretary of State weighs in on Clackamas County election debacle

Your browser does not support the audio element. Thousands of Clackamas County ballots from the May 17 primary had to be reprocessed because misprinted barcodes left them unreadable by tabulating machines. According to the county clerk, the vote counting will continue until mid-June. The debacle is fueling conspiracy theories and caused confusion in the 5th Congressional District race, which the Associated Press finally called 10 days after the election. We hear from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan about the situation in Clackamas County and how Oregon can avoid problems like this in the future.
opb.org

Indigenous farmer seeks solutions in drought-plagued Central Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. The pond is full again at Upingaksraq Spring Alaska Schreiner’s high desert farm. It’s a welcome sight for Schreiner, who owns Sakari Farms north of Bend. Last summer, as drought punished Central Oregon, Schreiner’s irrigation district stopped delivering water. She...
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Let's have ODOT toll everyone -- or no one

Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
opb.org

Portland lost $1.4M, but city leaders aren’t saying how

A city could do a lot with $1.4 million. In Portland, that amount of money could help families at risk of losing their home stave off eviction for one more week. It could pay for another two dozen or so unarmed park rangers, intended to curb spiking gun violence. It could double the money going to outreach at the city’s worst off homeless camps.
opb.org

Multnomah County DA wants to create new neighborhood prosecutor positions

Multnomah County voters elected District Attorney Mike Schmidt in 2020. Schmidt campaigned on shrinking the criminal justice system, but his latest initiative involves hiring more prosecutors to join his team. As first reported by the Portland Mercury, Schmidt wants to spend $2.7 million on a program to hire eight new prosecutors who would be assigned to four geographic areas. These neighborhood prosecutors would work out of community centers or neighborhood-based nonprofits in an effort to build relationships and better understand the needs of the community. The ACLU of Oregon has expressed skepticism about the proposal. We hear more from DA Mike Schmidt.
philomathnews.com

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
nwlaborpress.org

Fred Meyer settles child labor charges

Fred Meyer was recently assessed $55,440 in penalties to settle willful violations of child labor laws, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced May 17. An investigation by the agency’s Wage and Hour Division found the company regularly allowing minors to load power-driven box balers at stores in Oregon City, Happy Valley, and The Dalles. The violations were termed “willful” because Fred Meyer should have known better: It was cited for similar violations in 2007 and 2008.
KGW

Despite growing backlash, controversial Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite pushback from local mayors, a U.S. senator and golf club members — several of whom have resigned from the club — Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains is scheduled to host a controversial golf tournament June 30 through July 2. It will be the first U.S. stop for a lucrative new professional golf league backed by the financial arm of Saudi Arabia — a country long accused of human rights abuses.
The Oregonian

Northeast Portland tenants sue landlord over ‘uninhabitable’ conditions at affordable housing complex

Residents of a Northeast Portland affordable housing complex say they’re fed up with inhospitable living conditions — and they want their rent back. Tenants at the Allen Fremont Plaza, 221 N.E. Fremont St., gathered in the courtyard of the three-story complex Wednesday, describing problems ranging from mold and vermin to homeless strangers camping in the building’s indoor common areas.
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

