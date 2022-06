LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — Two 12-year-old males, both from Avondale, Pennsylvania, have been charged with Burglary by the Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities state that on March 27, 2022, at 4:55 PM, the two juveniles entered Avon Grove High School, located at 257 State Road in West Grove, Pennsylvania, and went about the school taking items and damaging property. Items stolen included a six-pack of Coca-Cola, a magnifying glass, popcorn, Hershey Kisses, HERR’s chips, Diet Coke, Dunkaroos, an eyeglass repair kit, a contact lens case, and a table cloth. The two were arrested and charged by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Station at the conclusion of their investigation.

