ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Escaped youth inmate captured after manhunt in Lakeside

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An escaped teen inmate has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a correctional officer at a Lakeside dentist’s office Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says he was captured within their search area.

Juan Ocegueda, 17, is an inmate at Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley. The sheriff’s office said Ocegueda was shackled and not handcuffed during a dental procedure.

The officer was stabbed multiple times, the sheriff’s office said, but the injuries are not life threatening and he is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday. He is a correctional officer at Platte Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCB1c_0fvqlLoD00
Juan Ocegueda

The stabbing happened around 9:30 a.m. inside Primary Dental at 5801 W. 44th Ave. It prompted a shelter in place for people in the area and a secure perimeter at Centennial Elementary School. Multiple police agencies from around the area were involved in the search.

2 people dead after boat with 13 aboard capsizes

A woman who works at the office told FOX31 that the suspect chased her with a knife.

Officials say Ocegueda was found in a detached backyard garage, still wearing his ankle shackles. No one was inside the home on the property at the time of the arrest.

Mountain View officer describes teen’s capture

Mountain View Police Officer Dominic Martinez, who captured the teen suspect, said his familiarity with the town’s neighborhoods paid off in the search.

“I know that area. I can do it in my sleep,” Martinez said.

A resident gave a tip that the suspect was in a backyard shed.

Security image shows escaped inmate moments before stabbing at Lakeside dentist

“I just knew there was no way he was getting away from me when I turned that corner,” he said.

Martinez said the smaller jurisdiction can be beneficial.

“A lot of agencies like to make fun of us, ’cause we’re only 12 blocks big, but I think it gives us a lot of heart,” Martinez said. “We know our residents, we know our area.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 6

Related
Westword

Carley Jackson Is Second Colorado Law Enforcer Busted in Two Days

More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, CO
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Arrested After Deadly Crash & Police Chase In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested Amanda Garcia in Boulder after they say she stole a vehicle following a deadly crash she was involved in and then drove off. The crash happened at 11:28 a.m. on South Boulder Road east of 68th Street. (credit: Sam Pinette) The case is still under investigation, but Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, told CBS4 Garcia took an SUV at the scene of the crash before driving off. Troopers and Boulder County deputies chased her for about 20 minutes. Boulder Police officials say officers tried to stop the vehicle using stop sticks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Lakeside#Violent Crime#Kdvr
9NEWS

Teen escapee accused in stabbing at dental office in custody

LAKESIDE, Colorado — A 17-year-old suspect who escaped custody by stabbing a guard while at a dental office in Lakeside sparking an hours-long manhunt is back in custody, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO). Juan Ocegueda was housed at Platte Valley Youth facility located at 2200 O...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Officers’ Patience Helped Lead To Arrest Of Juvenile Stabbing Suspect

(CBS4) – The teenager who escaped custody in the Denver area after stabbing a guard escorting him to a dental appointment was taken back into custody late Tuesday afternoon. (credit: Mountain View Police) Seventeen-year-old Juan Ocegueda was captured just a few blocks from the dental office near 44th and Sheridan Boulevard following an hours-long manhunt by law enforcement. “He did have a little bit of blood on him on the sleeves of his shirt sweater. He just looked like he cooperated — no fight or nothing, he just walked out,” Francisco Fernandez said. He was with several others working on Eaton Street where the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

12 Charged After Drug-Infused Paper, Ink, Envelopes Detected In Larimer Inmates’ Mail

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Nine male inmates and three female accomplices have been charged following the takedown of a drug trafficking organization that provided illicit drugs to inmates through their incoming mail. Investigators discovered paper soaked in narcotics, ink on the paper infused with narcotics, and narcotics hidden in the seams of commercially available envelopes, authorities stated in a joint press release. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Suboxone strips were found in the mail sent to various inmates. More arrests are expected. “Operation Arts and Crafts” was initiated at the Larimer County Jail in March after the surface of one inmate’s envelope tested positive for...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley Police Looking For Cole Graves, Considered Armed & Dangerous

UPDATE: Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police want to find a man they consider armed and dangerous. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on May 30 for a weapons call. They say a neighbor was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted the suspect, identified as Cole Graves, 33. Graves then pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at...
GREELEY, CO
Douglas Budget

Crossroads Baptist Church, Circle G Cowboy Church couple arrested for embezzlement

WHEATLAND (WNE) — A local Douglas couple who had pastored Crossroads Baptist Church in Douglas and the Circle G Cowboy Church in Glendo were arrested for embezzling funds from the Glendo church. Pastors Lynda and Marty Roark were arrested in Denver and extradited to the Platte County Detention Center...
1310kfka.com

Larimer deputy fatally shoots suspect in Weld County

A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in Weld County. A Larimer County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle at Weld County Road 7 and Colorado Highway 60 just west of I-25 Thursday night. Police said a passenger in the vehicle was a “known fugitive” who fired at deputies while attempting to elude them. The suspect was fatally shot while trying to flee on foot in a nearby field. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet. No deputies were injured in the incident.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy