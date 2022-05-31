Sunday Market gets back to its silly self

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these open-air spots. 1. The Green PigDetails: Catch a game or keep busy with this downtown pub's weekly event lineup, featuring Open Blues Jam, trivia and karaoke.Yes, but: On a nice day the roof fills up fast, so be flexible.Go when: You want to hang with friends over drinks and bites.Address: 31 East 400 South. Photo courtesy of The Green Pig Pub.2. Piper DownDetails: Relax on the laid-back patio atop this Olde World pub.Perks: Fire pit and shade from the sun.Address: 1492 South State St. Photo courtesy of Piper Down.3. Poplar Street PubDetails: A downtown bar and grill slinging burgers, handmade pizza and cold drinks.Best for: Patrons who want something a step above typical "bar food."Address: 242 South 200 West.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO