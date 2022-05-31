ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Sunday Market gets back to its silly self

By Scott Iwasaki
Park Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal for the 2022 Park Silly Sunday Market, which opens its season on Sunday, June 5, on lower Main Street, is to get back to pre-coronavirus normalcy, said Executive Director Kate McChesney. After shutting down due to the pandemic in 2020, the open-air, family- and eco-friendly artisan fair...

utahstories.com

COVID Burnout: Salt Lake Businesses That Thrived Too Much

Unlike other businesses that had to shut their doors for months or even forever, Saturday Cycles in Salt Lake City’s Marmalade District remained largely open after the disruptive and disastrous March 2020 Covid lockdown. During that time, the shop faced new challenges to its business model while trying to keep its customers happy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Showroom Sales Associate and Marketing Support - Barclay Butera Interior Design

High end Interior Design Showroom in Park City looking for a friendly, outgoing personality for showroom (retail sales) and marketing support. Responsibilities include servicing walk-in clients, retail sales, designer support, issuing and delivering Gift Certificates to local realtors, attending open houses, ordering office/showroom supplies and showroom organization. Showroom Hours are Tues-Fri 9am-5pm & Saturday 10am-4pm. Job Type: Full-time/Part-time Salary: $20.00-$25.00 /hour depending on experience.
PARK CITY, UT
multihousingnews.com

Cadre, BlackRock Buy Salt Lake City Community

The two firms worked with Ethos Real Estate to close on the acquisition of Harvest at Marmalade Apartments. Cadre has partnered up with BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund to acquire a 252-unit community in downtown Salt Lake City. The two firms worked with Ethos Real Estate to close on the acquisition of Harvest at Marmalade Apartments, which was acquired from an undisclosed seller. A source familiar with the deal told Multi-Housing News that the acquisition price was more than $100 million.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

EV’s are on the rise in Cache Valley – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – With gas prices getting higher and higher and social pressure being applied to the energy industry there are more electric vehicles, or EV’s, and hybrids being seen on Cache Valley roads and highways. At the end of 2019, Paul Anderson, a resident in Tremonton, bought a...
LOGAN, UT
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Business
Park City, UT
Business
Axios Salt Lake City

Check out these rooftop bars in Salt Lake City

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these open-air spots. 1. The Green PigDetails: Catch a game or keep busy with this downtown pub's weekly event lineup, featuring Open Blues Jam, trivia and karaoke.Yes, but: On a nice day the roof fills up fast, so be flexible.Go when: You want to hang with friends over drinks and bites.Address: 31 East 400 South. Photo courtesy of The Green Pig Pub.2. Piper DownDetails: Relax on the laid-back patio atop this Olde World pub.Perks: Fire pit and shade from the sun.Address: 1492 South State St. Photo courtesy of Piper Down.3. Poplar Street PubDetails: A downtown bar and grill slinging burgers, handmade pizza and cold drinks.Best for: Patrons who want something a step above typical "bar food."Address: 242 South 200 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Salt Lake City

Whether you're looking for a lush treehouse or a rugged cave, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Salt Lake City.1. The Treehouse Photo courtesy of Airbnb.Available year-round, this dreamy abode offers spectacular views and a romantic adventure.Location: Park City.Features: Private deck, exercise equipment, apartment-style kitchen, heating system and oscillating fans.Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.Cost: $222+ per night. Photo courtesy of Airbnb. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.2. The Hideaway Photo courtesy of Airbnb.This secluded space is great for remote work (literally), featuring a suspended hammock floor and floor-t0-ceiling glass wall.Location: Park City.Features: Fast WiFi, full kitchen,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular Utah-based coffee chain opens another location

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready as a popular Utah coffee chain comes to Spanish Fork. Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 713 E. 800 N. in Spanish Fork. This new shop marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
millcreekjournal.com

Sustainability and style on display at Millcreek Mercantile

One might keep walking by the unassuming facade of Millcreek Mercantile, a curated vintage decor and home essentials store in the heart of Millcreek, until they pass the window and glance inside. Inside the shop, located at 881 E. 3900 South, many treasures await. There’s a secret attic to explore...
MILLCREEK, UT
Herald-Journal

Allegiant and Avelo drop Ogden flights, leaving city without commercial air service

OGDEN — Two airlines have ended service to Ogden, dealing a setback to the city’s efforts to expand travel options at Ogden-Hinckley Airport. Allegiant Air said Tuesday it shelved its Ogden flights recently, while Avelo Airlines said high fuel costs had caused it to drop its Ogden service. The news comes at an awkward time for the city, which has been leveraging Federal Aviation Administration funds to build capacity for more commercial flights.
OGDEN, UT
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens Fourth Utah Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its fourth restaurant in Utah and first location in Salt Lake County, in Riverton. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Mountain View Village Shopping Center, at 4599 W Partridge Hill Ln. (134th South), Riverton, Utah – 385/887-8874. “Mountain View...
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

New maps show where fireworks are restricted this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — With the start of summer comes concern over fireworks as cities work to fine-tune their fireworks restriction maps. Salt Lake County Emergency Management and Unified Fire Authority have released a map showing where fireworks are prohibited in the county for 2022. The map will be updated as municipalities update their restrictions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

One of Salt Lake’s newest bars kicks off pride with glitter and music

Will Terry from Equality Utah and Brent White from Milk+ talked about pride and the new bar and club that’s focused on the LGBTQ+ community. Milk+ is a bar and club that welcomes all types of milk, whether you’re hot milk, spilled milk, le leche or coconut milk, everyone is accepted, and the space is provided for everyone’s self-expression, White said. Milk+ opened six months ago and is excited to celebrate its first pride. White said that Milk+ will be holding a pride kick-off event with a disco euphoria theme this Thursday that will last from June 2 through June 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Gas line rupture causes evacuations in east Ogden neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah, June 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A ruptured gas line in east Ogden brought the Ogden City Fire Department and gas crews to the scene, at 1702 Capitol St., on Thursday morning. “Somebody accidentally hit a gas line,” Lt. Michael Rounkles, Ogden City Police Department, told Gephardt...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

