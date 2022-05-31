Yeretsky brings home gold

RUNGE, Texas – Runge I.S.D. released the following message today:. In keeping with my practice of transparency, I want to make you aware of a situation that happened in our District this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a member of our community went to exercise at Yellow Jacket Stadium and saw a person laying face down on the turf. The community member immediately called for law enforcement. A Karnes County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the stadium and after checking on the individual, a look-alike pistol was found in the individual’s possession.
