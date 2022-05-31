Yeretsky brings home gold

Another big jackpot ticket has been sold in Victoria. This time, it was the Texas Two-Step Lotto Drawing. A single ticket matched all 4 numbers AND the bonus numbers. The ticket was sold at the 7-11 on Sam Houston Drive. In case you bought your Texas Two Step numbers there. Here are the winning numbers 6-8-24-29 with a bonus number of 24. This was NOT a quick pick. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. Congratulations to the new half-millionaire!

3 DAYS AGO