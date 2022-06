The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection still needs lifeguards at some state parks and they are willing to pay more than ever. The agency, which has been struggling with a shortage of lifeguards since prior to the pandemic, announced Thursday that starting pay has been hiked to $19 an hour — up from $16 an hour — and that shifts are still available at six state parks including several in New Haven and Fairfield Counties.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO