Whether it ends up getting voted on this week, two future scheduling models have been touted as for what the future of SEC conference play would look like. One of those models would be an eight-game format, with one protected rivalry and seven rotating foes. The league currently plays eight conference games, with one cross-divisional game being protected and played on an annual basis. Georgia draws Auburn out of the SEC West as it stands. But in this system going forward, Florida would almost certainly be the protected rival for Georgia.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO