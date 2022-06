Break out your “Kingdom Hearts” t-shirt, because the kid who voiced Roxas in the iconic video games is not stepping away from music anytime soon. Jesse McCartney—in no way related to the Beatle—released New Stage in October, his first album in seven years, and he'll support it with a Tuesday, June 7 show at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO