Wausau-area pools to open this week

Schulenburg Pool

Wausau Pilot & Review

Pools in Wausau will open for the summer this weekend, with a significant price hike for youth daily admission. Two additional pools in the metro area are also set to open on Saturday.

The city operates three pools: Kaiser, 900 E. Bridge St.; Memorial, 505 Memorial Park Road; and Schulenburg, 1533 Summit Drive. Pools are set to open Saturday, June 4.

Last year, youth ages 1-17 paid $2 per day to swim. This year, the price is doubling to $4 per day, with a price reduction after 6 p.m. Adults will pay $5 per day and seniors will pay $2 per day, the same price as 2021.

City of Wausau Pool fee schedule for 2022

Open swim is free on Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:50 p.m. and lap swim is available from 7-9:30 a.m.m Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Schulenberg Pool.

Some things to keep in mind: All children age 5 and younger must be within reach of a parent or guardian 16 years or older at all times, children who are not toilet trained must wear a swim diaper and children must be at least 48 tall to use the pool slides.

Pool schedules, when available, will be posted on the Wausau Outdoor Pools website.

The Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center, 1004 Park St. in Rothschild, also opens Saturday. Daily rates are $4 per person with reduced rates of $2 on Wednesdays and Sundays, as well as for swimmers arriving after 6 p.m. Seniors age 62 and older are free. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday the Weston Aquatic Center, 5815 Alta Verde St., opens for the season. Admission is $5 for children and adults, $2 for seniors age 62 and older, $2 for swimmers arriving after 5 p.m. and $2 for non-swimmers. Click here for the hours of operation.