Up To Speed: Tampa’s Riverwalk expansion continues

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — One of the biggest draws to Tampa Bay is living by the water. With a bustling downtown, City of Tampa leaders are working to make sure the Riverwalk upholds the area’s image. Let me bring you up to speed on the upgrades underway for...

Bay News 9

PSTA's SunRunner service on schedule for fall launch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg City Council members will get an update today on the ongoing SunRunner project, a fast bus service from the downtown area to St. Pete Beach. What You Need To Know. St. Petersburg City Council members will get an update today on the ongoing...
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Four Green Fields lives on, inside a warehouse

Okay, y'all, someone has completely recreated the original Four Green Fields inside of a warehouse in the shadow of downtown Tampa.If you've read this news elsewhere, good for you. We had not heard and we now want to shout it.Ben stopped in on Tuesday and smiled for about an hour … just sat on the bar stool and smiled.Catch up fast: If you're new here, Four Green Fields was an edgy and political Irish pub in a thatch-roofed building on Platt Street that opened in 1992. In a city of good bars, Four Green Fields was among the best.A frequent...
Brightline receives $15.9 million for route between Tampa and Orlando

High speed rail service is coming to Tampa! Yes, at the same time that air taxis are being discussed, and the future of our year-round ferry service is still up in the air (or floating on choppy waters), Brightline is moving at a modest pace to bring a station and service from Tampa to Orlando. Listen, Tampa residents love train, or at least a streetcar. Ridership for the Tampa streetcar surpassed 100,000 in April, and is on pace to serve more than 1 million riders this fiscal year.
Hawaiian coffee franchise coming to Tampa Bay

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a coffee franchise known for its Hawaiian coffees and international blends, plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay by the end of Q1 2024. Business partners Chris Bruckner and Richard Elkhoury are heading up the development efforts under High Caffeine Inc. LLC. The duo has been together for over 30 years with several businesses, including gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and quick-serve restaurants across Florida and Boston.
29th Annual Dunedin Craft Festival

If Tampa is on your travel agenda this June, you can’t miss out on this terrific craft event in the city’s most desirable suburb of Dunedin. It is here, a short drive from Tampa, along Dunedin’s Main Street, you will meet some of the country’s finest crafters with products all handmade in the U.S.A. The event is put on by Howard Alan Promotions and American Craft Endeavors.Enjoy viewing botanical hotplates, ceramic planters, functional pottery, hair accessories, handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and an expansive Green Market offers something for every taste & budget. Located near Clearwater and a short drive from Tampa, Dunedin has a small-town image, but packs the punch of a bustling city.
Coastal Construction breaks ground on 31-story Tampa tower

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Coastal Construction says it broke ground May 26 on the Arts and Entertainment Residences (AER), a 31-story apartment tower in Downtown Tampa. American Land Ventures with partner Gazit...
SuncoastPost

8 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To Tampa

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S, with over 21 million people. It’s also the fourth richest in terms of GDP. Tampa, Florida, is the third-largest city in the state, with a population of 395,912. This city is on the shores of Tampa Bay, which has the largest port in the state.
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
