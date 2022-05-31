Up To Speed: Tampa’s Riverwalk expansion continues

Okay, y'all, someone has completely recreated the original Four Green Fields inside of a warehouse in the shadow of downtown Tampa.If you've read this news elsewhere, good for you. We had not heard and we now want to shout it.Ben stopped in on Tuesday and smiled for about an hour … just sat on the bar stool and smiled.Catch up fast: If you're new here, Four Green Fields was an edgy and political Irish pub in a thatch-roofed building on Platt Street that opened in 1992. In a city of good bars, Four Green Fields was among the best.A frequent...

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO