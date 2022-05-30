The power behind AR-15 style rifles

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO