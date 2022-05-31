ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

NIL didn’t sway Spencer Rattler to sign with South Carolina, Shane Beamer says

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHJ1D_0fvqjbo900

Name, image and likeness issues are running rampant in college football. According to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, NIL had little to do with quarterback Spencer Rattler’s commitment to the Gamecocks.

“From our end, none,” Beamer said Tuesday at Southeastern Conference spring meetings. “I know he’s worked out some deals since he came to South Carolina and good for him, but on the front end, nothing. Our conversations, my conversations with Spencer and his dad, NIL never came up.”

Rattler is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks to hit the transfer market over the last few years following his departure from Oklahoma. He’s also thought of as one of the more marketable players in college football.

On3.com rated the ex-Sooner signal-caller as the eighth-most valuable player in college sports and fifth among college football players with an NIL valuation of $2 million.

Rattler has publicly acknowledged Columbia-based NIL deals with Jim Hudson Chevrolet and local retailer Gamecock Traditions, among others.

The former five-star recruit entered the 2021 season as a perceived Heisman Trophy finalist and a player possibly in play to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Rattler was ultimately replaced by five-star freshman Caleb Williams and, subsequently, departed Norman for Columbia.

“We got on a Zoom call with (Rattler) and his entire family and NIL never came up,” Beamer continued. “It was selling everything that we have at the University of South Carolina have to offer academically, athletically and socially in Columbia is what we sold — which is what we do with all of our prospects as well when they come through.

“We don’t bring (prospects) in on recruiting visits and have a one-hour NIL education session with them. Some schools do. We haven’t gotten to that point, yet. And I’m not saying it hasn’t come up in recruiting with other prospects, but with Spencer — zero.”

NIL discussions are at the center of this week’s meetings in Destin following a rather public dust-up between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher in recent weeks.

Saban was recorded at an event in Birmingham alluding to Fisher’s staff “buying” their No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class. That led to an impromptu news conference in which Fisher called out Saban for his comments.

All that prompted a response from the SEC office. Both coaches were issued public reprimands from the league.

“Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image and likeness. We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.”

The NCAA has largely avoided issuing any kind of legitimate legislation or regulation on NIL deals within college athletics out of fear for possible anti-trust lawsuits or other legal ramifications.

College sports’ governing body did offer guidance regarding NIL on May 9 in response to the increased involvement of third-party organizations branded as “collectives.”

The booster-type organizations have been alleged to pool money from boosters under the premise of NIL deals and direct it to current athletes through endorsements or appearances, or to prospects in the form of financial promises if they sign with that university.

“I think probably, like most coaches when you ask that question, the fact that it’s (NIL) somewhat become pay-for-play, which is not what it was intended to be,” Beamer said of what the biggest issue is facing NIL in the current climate. “If you had any foresight at all, you would see that coming, that when NIL went into effect that was going to be an end result of it.

“I don’t know if everybody felt that way. But certainly those people that I talked to, myself included, kind of saw it going in that direction when it was instituted.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Why Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher are at heart of Louisiana NIL debate

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, state representatives in Louisiana gathered to vote on an amendment to the Name, Image and Likeness bill they passed nearly a year ago. The conversation and eventual vote was the byproduct of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher‘s feud that has taken the college football world by storm. While Alabama repealed its NIL law in February, allowing schools to create their own policies, Texas’ legislation is less restrictive than Louisiana’s.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Participating In SEC Schedule Decisions

Oklahoma and Texas won't join the SEC until 2025, but the Big 12 programs are reportedly involved in conversations with their future conference. According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, the two schools are partaking in "lengthy discussions" related to the SEC's scheduling. Those talks include settling on a number of in-conference games per season, possibly rotating opponents, and deciding whether to scrap divisions.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Shane Beamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#American Football#College Football#On3 Com#Gamecock Traditions#Heisman Trophy
On3.com

Weekend visit preview: Big names hitting Oklahoma, UGA, Clemson

Although the 2023 recruiting cycle has been underway for some time now, the first weekend of June marks the real beginning of a chaotic six-month period leading to the December Early Signing Period. Across the country, recruits — including many of the country’s best — will descend on campuses for the first of their five allotted official visits.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
FanSided

Look: Did Georgia football just unveil new white helmet in recruiting visit?

A photo of a 2024 Georgia Bulldogs recruit was spotted wearing a white helmet during his visit with the team. The Georgia Bulldogs had an season they will not forget for a long time, as they conquered the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 campaign to win the CFP National Championship. With that, they are building towards the future to put them in contention. But in a recent visit by a commit, the Bulldogs may have unveiled something new in regards to their uniforms.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
459
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy