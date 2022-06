France is limiting the use of the term “esports” and other English video game jargon in an ongoing effort to preserve the purity of the French language. According to a report from The Guardian, French officials in the culture ministry aren’t outright banning the use of English gaming buzzwords per se, but rather they are rewriting some of the rules around their usage to make such words drip out of the French mouth as smooth as melted camembert. Even so, they said that words like “esports” and “streamers” contain so many Anglicisms that they act as “a barrier to understanding” for many non-gamers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO