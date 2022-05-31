West Central Heat Softball Ends in Heart-Breaking Fashion at 1A Super-Sectional
The West Central Heat softball squad was at Sterling High School on Monday for a Class 1A super-sectional match up against the Forreston Cardinals. A berth in the state finals for the first time in either team’s program history was on the line. West Central freshman pitcher Addie...
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There are usually some magical moments along the way when a high school sports team makes the long road to the state tournament. Forreston’s softball team is taking that to the extreme. The Cardinals got by Durand 2-0 fo a regional championship two weeks ago. Last week at the South Beloit Sectional they […]
GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College baseball team was represented by a pair of players on the All-Region IV Division II Rawlings Gold Glove team for their defensive prowess this spring. Freshman Caileb Johnson (Brimfield, Ill./Brimfield) earned the nod at first base while freshman Mitch Ball (East Peoria, Ill./East...
In celebrating the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s and Title IX’s 50th Anniversary, the IBCA had media and coaches select the 30 most impactful people in Men’s Basketball and the 30 most impactful people in Women’s basketball during the last 50 years. This week, the IBCA recognized Galesburg High School’s Evan Massey.
Brian Woodard named new Fighting Scots Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Head Coach. Monmouth College’s Roger Haynes, a 53-time Midwest Conference Track and Field Coach of the Year, recently stepped down from the position of head coach of the Fighting Scots Men’s and Women’s Track and Field. Just last month, Haynes was awarded the conference’s women’s coach of the year, following the Scots’ women’s outdoor team title.
After withdrawing his name from the 2022 NBA Draft last Sunday, graduate student forward Jacob Grandison has chosen to use his final year of eligibility and entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per Matt Zenitz on Twitter for On3. After spending two years actively playing for Illinois, the forward will...
Jack R. Dutton, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away at 9:20 am on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. Jack was born on October 6, 1930 in Coldbrook Township in Rural Warren County. Jack was raised in Mercer County and as a boy moved to Kirkwood where he attended local schools and Yorkwood High School where he graduated with the class of 1948. Jack married Evelyn Louise Kaywood on September 23, 1950 in Monmouth, Illinois. She passed away on September 25, 2021. Jack began work at Central Feed and Produce in Kirkwood, Illinois and was employed there as the operator for forty-four years and until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed NASCAR racing, especially when a “Chevy” was the winner. Jack loved times with his children, his grand and great grandchildren, and spending time with his brothers and sisters. Jack was also known to judge a handshake, and love a strong handshake in an individual. He is survived by three daughters, Denise and Roger Babbitt of Stark, Florida; Betty and John Ballard of Monmouth, Illinois; and Joyce and Bob Melton of Little York, Illinois. There are three sons who survive, Jack and Lisa Dutton of Burlington, Iowa; Bob and Mandy Dutton of West Burlington, Iowa; and Michael and Tracy Dutton of Macomb, Illinois. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren also are surviving. Jack’s sisters survive, Peg Lantz of Monmouth, Illinois and Mary and Paul Fonseca of Monmouth, Illinois and two brothers, Jim and Carol Dutton of Kirkwood, Illinois and Bill and Diane Dutton of Oquawka, Illinois. Preceding Jack in his death are his parents, wife, three great grandchildren, and two brothers.
John T. Guthrie, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois, died Friday May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. After a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer, he was care for by Henderson County Hospice Services. John was born April 13, 1938 in Milford, Iowa and is the son of Quintus A and Helen E Wiggins Guthrie. On May 4, 1968, John married Sandra K. Stivers (nee McDavid) in Monmouth, Illinois. Along with marriage, John happily became a step father to Jim and Pati Stivers on May 4, 1973. John and Sandy welcomed their son J. Kyle Guthrie. John worked at Monmouth Stone Company for approximately forty years until his retirement in 2007. John is a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union and the Oquawka United Methodist Church. John is an avid New York Jets Football fan and loved to go the Catfish Bend Casino. John is survived by his daughter, Pati Langer of Burlington, Iowa and two sons, Jim and Claudia Stivers of Deerfield, Illinois and Kyle Guthrie of Mason, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren and two great great grandchildren surviving. John’s sister, Venita Louise and Peter Millis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and two brothers, Dick and Judy Guthrie of Pheonix, Arizona and Nick and Loretta Guthrie of Sioux City, Iowa. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Sandra, and brother, Arthur T. Guthrie, Sr.
William Todd Baldwin of Henderson, Illinois, died at 6:54 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 22, 1961 in Newton, Iowa, the son of William C. and Thalia E. (Arndt)...
Charles A. Raes, age 77, of Monmouth, Illinois and formerly of the Yorkwood area, passed away at 9:03 am on May 27, 2022 at the Farmington Village Nursing and Rehab in Farmington, Illinois. Charles was born on April 3, 1945 in Geneseo, Illinois and is the son of Oscar O. and Margaret Van Holderbeck Raes. He was raised in Illinois City, Illinois where he attended local schools and attended and graduated from Yorkwood High School with the class of 1963. After his schooling Charles served the United States of America in the Army, where he was a E Specialist, and served in Viet Nam. After returning from service Charles was employed as a professional driver and drove for Munson Transportation in Monmouth and later for Pyles Trucking in Goodfield, Illinois. He is a former member of the Little York Lions Club. He also loved to go hunting and fishing.
Jeri L. Peterson was born February 13, 1935 in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore R. and Irene L. (Batterson) Anderson. She died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Wesley Village in Macomb, Illinois where she had been a resident for nine years. Reared and educated in Southeastern Iowa, Jeri received...
This weekend, Choral Dynamics of Galesburg will present their 89th performance, entitled “C’mon Get Happy” at the Orpheum Theatre at 7:30 pm Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th and at two o’clock Sunday, June 5th. A non-auditioned group of singers and performers, Development Chair Carol Maloney shares the programs long standing history:
Sargent Thomas Parker 82, of Good Hope, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 PM Sunday, April 24, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Peoria, Illinois to Stanley and Mary (Matthews) Parker. He was raised by Bea and Bill Parker. Surviving...
Wendell R. Nelson, 91, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:25 am on Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home. Wendell was born August 31, 1930 in Monmouth, IL to Roy Leon and Mabel (Isaacson) Nelson. He was raised and educated in Kirkwood, IL, graduating from Kirkwood High School in 1948.
Harold L. Saline, 71, of Galesburg, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. Harold was born on August 19, 1950, in Galesburg, IL. He was the son of Dean and Fern (Reed) Saline. Harold married, Terrie Campbell on December 14, 1974, at Maxey Chapel Church in Appleton, IL. Together they built a life and celebrated 47 years of marriage. Harold is survived by his wife, Terrie of Galesburg, IL; his daughters Misty (Matthew) Lerner of Elmwood Park, IL and Brenna (Travis Hornik) Saline of Minneapolis, MN; siblings, Barb Heimer and Jerry Saline both of Knoxville, IL; grandchildren, Mckinley and Maddox Lerner; brother-in-law, Jerry Fordyce of Abingdon, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Fordyce; granddaughter, Maddyn Lerner; and brother-in-law, Bill Heimer.
The CDC reported late last week that 15 Illinois counties, including Henderson and Knox, are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, according to the CDC. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage,...
Abate of Iowa District 21 is hosting their 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes this Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1pm in downtown Fulton, Illinois. They'll have Preacher Matt & Preacher Dan say some prayers for our two-wheeled friends that they stay safe this riding season. Why Now?. This is...
The Annual Cops and Bobbers Monmouth Fraternal Order of Police Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 4th from 8 am to noon at Citizen’s Lake. Investigator Josh Kramer shares more on what the FOP is all about:. “It is basically a union organization of police officers across the...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few showers are possible this morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms could move through 3 - 7 P.M. If these storms play out the could produce strong winds and hail. Highs today should reach the middle 80′s. Turning much cooler tomorrow and Thursday with dry conditions and highs in the low 70′s. A quiet pattern will take hold through the weekend.
This roast beef chain went from over 500 locations in the early 80s to nearly defunct in a matter of years and it's largely blamed on a clumsy advertising campaign. This is one of those topics that we fell into during the morning show on WROK. Riley had come across some bumper stickers in his garage from a long time ago and was amused by the Rax coupons that he found on the back.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) -A Peoria man is getting close to the Stars as he prepares for his role in an upcoming MARVEL movie. We can’t reveal just yet which movie Keith Campen is shooting for, but we can say the Third Degree Black Belt will be on the enemy side of a major fighting scene against some “A” list actors.
