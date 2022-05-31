West Central Heat Softball Ends in Heart-Breaking Fashion at 1A Super-Sectional

Jack R. Dutton, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away at 9:20 am on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. Jack was born on October 6, 1930 in Coldbrook Township in Rural Warren County. Jack was raised in Mercer County and as a boy moved to Kirkwood where he attended local schools and Yorkwood High School where he graduated with the class of 1948. Jack married Evelyn Louise Kaywood on September 23, 1950 in Monmouth, Illinois. She passed away on September 25, 2021. Jack began work at Central Feed and Produce in Kirkwood, Illinois and was employed there as the operator for forty-four years and until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed NASCAR racing, especially when a “Chevy” was the winner. Jack loved times with his children, his grand and great grandchildren, and spending time with his brothers and sisters. Jack was also known to judge a handshake, and love a strong handshake in an individual. He is survived by three daughters, Denise and Roger Babbitt of Stark, Florida; Betty and John Ballard of Monmouth, Illinois; and Joyce and Bob Melton of Little York, Illinois. There are three sons who survive, Jack and Lisa Dutton of Burlington, Iowa; Bob and Mandy Dutton of West Burlington, Iowa; and Michael and Tracy Dutton of Macomb, Illinois. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren also are surviving. Jack’s sisters survive, Peg Lantz of Monmouth, Illinois and Mary and Paul Fonseca of Monmouth, Illinois and two brothers, Jim and Carol Dutton of Kirkwood, Illinois and Bill and Diane Dutton of Oquawka, Illinois. Preceding Jack in his death are his parents, wife, three great grandchildren, and two brothers.

