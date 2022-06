The Katy Area Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17 at 8 a.m. for Katy Christian Ministries’ new social services and administration building, located at 3506 Porter Road, Katy. The faith-based nonprofit has a health benefits access program for services, such as SNAP—the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—Medicaid and Medicare; provides financial assistance for rent, utilities and prescriptions along with vouchers for clothes and furniture as well as gas cards when available; and offers food assistance, where those in need can receive emergency bags, personal care items, nonperishable food items, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

KATY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO