Florida man killed by bonfire explosion at weekend party

DELAND, Fla. [AP] — A Central Florida man was killed from an apparent bonfire explosion over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

Investigators are unsure of what caused the explosion during the outdoor party at a home near DeLand, Florida early Monday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 51-year-old had left a patio to attend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told investigators that there was a hissing sound a short time later and then the sound of something hitting the ground, reported The Associated Press. When other partygoers went to check on the man, they found him unresponsive near the bonfire with extensive injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded for further investigation.

No further details were immediately available.