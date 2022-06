Despite his controversy last year over a video in which he used a racial slur, Morgan Wallen is among the recipients of special awards handed out by the Academy of Country Music, it was announced today. The country musician, who faced numerous career consequences and saw his “involvement and eligibility” for the 2021 ACM Awards halted after a video surfaced in February 2021 of him yelling the N-word and other expletives, is set to receive the ACM Milestone Award, recognizing unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the last calendar year. The award, continuing a comeback for...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO