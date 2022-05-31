ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

South Hills Kicks Off Unofficial Start Of Summer With Over 2 Feet Of Snow

By Courtney
 4 days ago
Ah, you have to love Idaho. The South Hills south of Twin Falls kicked off the unofficial start of summer with a good ol' fashioned snowstorm. Camping season may have to wait a little longer in this area. Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer. You...

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

