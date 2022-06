Although most people love freedom and choice, especially the freedom to choose, psychological science has long suggested that too much choice comes not only with an inability to make decisions, but also higher levels of anxiety and dissatisfaction with our choices. Remarkably, this holds true even when algorithms and AI are deployed to take care of much of our decision-making, and allegedly simplifies our choices. If you find yourself spending more time on picking than watching a movie, or if deciding what restaurant or hotel to book can turn into a six-hour existential crisis, it is clear that a surplus of choice and information does not obviously increase the efficiencies of everyday life.

