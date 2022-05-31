GF police identify man in ‘unattended death’ death case

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one man has charges pending after he tried to steal a running vehicle with two children inside. The Devils Lake Police Department says it was dispatched to the Hardee’s restaurant in town on Saturday, May 28 for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The mother who was shot by the father of her child as she held their baby at a Fargo restaurant has died. The tragic update was posted to a GoFundMe page for Lucia Garcia, 21, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the May 18 attack at Plaza Azteca. "It is...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 39-year-old Fargo man is dead following a three vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were sent to the I-94 exit ramp to northbound Interstate 29 around 4:40. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a suburban was towing a car dolly with a car attached. He had an issue and pulled over on the off ramp’s shoulder. The driver and passenger were standing behind the vehicle. A car rear-ended both vehicles and struck the driver and passenger of the suburban. Both were taken to Sanford Medical Center where one of them died. A 50-year-old Fargo man has serious injuries.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — An arrest is made in Moorhead and hundreds of fentanyl pills are now in the hands of police. Thirty-three-year-old Maurice Bell was arrested in the 1300 block of Belsley Boulevard and faces a number of charges. During the search warrant, police found 501 fentanyl pills,...
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks police have provided an update in their investigation into an unattended death. Officials have identified the man found over the Memorial Day weekend as 27-year-old Daniel Senger. The Grand Forks-native was found dead outside an apartment building Sunday morning in the eleven-hundred block of 25th Avenue South. There were no obvious signs of trauma, however the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol flew an aircraft from Bismarck to help out on the streets of Fargo. “We’ve got some capabilities on that plane, be able to zoom in on traffic, we can record violations that are happening and then talk to officers on the ground to get to that exact vehicle or vehicles and get them stopped,” said Bryan Niewind, captain for the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area. In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about what lead to multiple gunshots being fired in downtown Fargo over the weekend that left two men injured. 21-year-old Angel Milete is charged in Cass County District Court with two felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and the discharge of a firearm within a city.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Darlisa Prayer says she was finishing up her shift at a downtown bar when her husband Antonio Lopez came by, as he usually did, to pick her up early Sunday morning. “I wasn’t ready and he was just like I see you are not...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Canadian man indicted on federal charges in North Dakota for trafficking fentanyl has pleaded guilty. Forty-two-year-old Xuan Cahn Nguyen, also known as Jackie Chan, of Quebec was brought to North Dakota in January 2021 on multiple charges for conspiring to import and distribute controlled substances that result in serious bodily injury and death.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is celebrating the career of K9 Fia. On May 31, Fia retired from law enforcement after eight years with the Highway Patrol. Fia’s handler was Trooper Kristjan Helgoe. Trooper Helgoe and Fia were stationed in Fargo. Fia entered the...
