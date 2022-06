Victoria, Texas (June 1, 2022)- The Brazos Valley Bombers start the 2022 season on the road at Riverside Stadium, home of the Victoria Generals. After finishing the 2021 season with a 23-21 record, the Bombers come into the season with aspirations of returning to TCL championship glory! The Generals come into the game with a 0-1 record in the 2022 season, losing 8-3 last night to the Seguin River Monsters, a brand-new team to the TCL. After an incredible hitting performance by both sides, the Bombers fall to the Generals 10-8.

