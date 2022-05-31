Death investigation after fire in Gloucester County

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 43-year-old female. Suzanne “Susan” Lyons was last seen at her father’s house on May 26 around 5 p.m. She was headed to Colonial Mart on Roxbury Road in the western part of Charles City County. An employee there said she never showed up at that location.

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO