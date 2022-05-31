Death investigation after fire in Gloucester County

Suffolk police said a person was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Route 164 in Portsmouth on Wednesday following a firearm "incident" earlier in the afternoon. Read more: https://bit.ly/38GXEnb.
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile has been arrested after a store was robbed in Hampton Wednesday afternoon. According to Hampton police, they first got the call for the commercial robbery around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Nexus store in the 2300 block of McMenamin Street. A...
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 43-year-old female. Suzanne “Susan” Lyons was last seen at her father’s house on May 26 around 5 p.m. She was headed to Colonial Mart on Roxbury Road in the western part of Charles City County. An employee there said she never showed up at that location.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 38-year-old woman in Portsmouth on Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near the 600 block of 7th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman sustaining a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Two years ago, Skinner bought a building at 444 Main Street. The building sits on the original site of the Castle Inn, which was built in 1789 but destroyed by fire in 1837. Skinner has turned the building into a unique museum that offers interpretations of his past.
Currently the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an interstate shooting in the city of Norfolk. This is an on-going criminal investigation and information is still fluid and on-going. At approximately 11:30 PM (June 1), the VSP Communications center received a call of gunshots in the area...
A 19-year-old is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his stepfather. Read more: https://bit.ly/3PRWje4. Man dies in domestic-related shooting in Suffolk, …. Portsmouth City Council declines to appoint former …. Mt. Trashmore ceremony honors those killed in 5/31/2019 …. Chesapeake PD: Male shot at officer, stole and...
According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a call for gunshots around 11:30 p.m. on I-264 near Newtown Road. Just after midnight, two victims arrived at Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Read more: https://bit.ly/3NMUz3N.
Comments / 0