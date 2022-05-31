ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Rome Christian Women to host monthly luncheon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — Rome Christian Women will hold its monthly luncheon...

Rome Art Association meets Thursday

ROME — The public is welcome to join the Rome Art Association for their June meeting, Thursday June 2, upstairs at the Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St. The guest speaker will be Anita Welych, M.F.A., who is the program director and Studio Art Professor at Cazenovia College. She...
ROME, NY
Enlli Church in Remsen reminds of area’s Welsh roots

REMSEN — A modest reminder of Remsen’s deep Welsh roots sits three miles from the village, near the intersection of Fairchild and Lake Julia Roads. The Enlli Church, a Welsh Calvinistic Methodist church, was built in 1848 by the sturdy hands of Welsh immigrants that came to live in the Remsen area.
‘Come to the Table’ event to benefit Empowered Pathways

WHITESBORO — Empowered Pathways will reintroduce “Come to the Table,” a fundraising event and auction, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St. Kristen Copeland, of WKTV News, will be the event host and auctioneer. “Come to the...
WHITESBORO, NY
Movie Stomp with Reality Check at Jervis June 9

ROME — Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., will host Movie Stomp with Reality Check on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. This is an in-person teen event. Call the library at 315-336-4570 for more information. This event is held in conjunction with Reality Check. Reality Check is...
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Honor America Days to return in full force

ROME — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are underway to bring back the city’s annual Honor America Days celebration in full force. Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo said the city is receiving commitments from bands and musicians, as well as other speciality entertainers for the 39th annual Honor America Days, to take place from Friday, July 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the theme, “Let’s Celebrate!”
ROME, NY
Doris L. (Glenn) Rotolo

Doris Rotolo, 73, of Rome, passed away May 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 10, 1949, in Rome, NY, the daughter of David and Doris Glenn. Doris worked for several years at Rome Hospital as a monitor tech. Doris was predeceased by her husband,...
Marlow F. Edwards

Marlow F. Edwards, 88 years, of Rome, NY, went to be with Lord on May 31, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a dialysis patient at Oneida Dialysis Center and Rome Dialysis Center for the past 5 years. He was born in Rome, January 17, 1934, the...
‘The Time is Now 2022’ exhibit opens at Fusion Thursday

LEE — Fusion Art & Gift Gallery, in The Photo Shoppe, 8584 Turin Road, will host an opening reception for its June show, “The Time is Now 2022,” featuring the photography of Micelle Willson on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free...
LEE, NY
History Center offers Juneteenth program June 17

ONEIDA — Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., and For the Good, Inc. will host a community photo identification, and documentation event on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to commemorate Juneteenth and encourage the preservation of preservation Black History in Oneida County. The public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Rome remembers its fallen during Memorial Day event

Rome, N.Y. — Veterans groups representing Rome joined local residents to honor the city’s fallen at a Memorial Day service in Veteran’s Park. The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the annual ceremony since 2019, but the crowd was determined to remember the city’s fallen warriors. “We are...
ROME, NY
Rita Sullivan Cox

Rita Sullivan Cox, 92, of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, at Bethany Gardens Nursing Home of Rome. She was born on July 22, 1929, the youngest of five daughters born to Anthony Sullivan and Helen Lancer of Brooklyn, N.Y. During her early childhood, while her father was a N.Y.C. policeman, the family lived on Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. When her father retired, the family moved to Balsam Street in Rome and then to Western Ave, in Albany, N.Y. Rita along with all of her sisters attended and graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany. She received a Masters degree in Education from the College of St. Rose. Her employment history included secretarial work for Crowley’s Dairy in Albany and teaching in the Rome City School District at Bellamy Elementary School, Clough Elementary School and Rome Free Academy. On November 18, 1972, she was united in marriage to Thomas Cox. Thomas owned and operated Thomas Cox Funeral of Rome and served as Oneida County Corner. Rita was a member of St. Peter’s Church, College of St. Rose Alumni, St. Peter’s Altar Rosary Society, Spruce Twigg and New York State Teachers Association.
Donald E. Gokey

Donald E. Gokey, 89, of Camden, NY, died on May 24, 2022, at The Grand Nursing Home in Chittenango, NY. Born on October 22, 1932, in Claremont, NH, he was the son of Fred and Laura Henault Gokey. Don was raised in Claremont, NH, and graduated from Vermont Academy. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Lawrence University and taught Social Studies in Gouverneur and then in Camden, NY for 30 years. During his time teaching at Camden High School, Don enjoyed coaching school basketball and baseball. He also was a long- time coach for Crist Motors Little League team. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. For many years Don held season tickets to SU football games, and he loved going to the War Memorial to watch hockey in the winter. A history enthusiast, Don traveled throughout much of Europe. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and spending time at the ocean in Maine. Closer to home, he could be found pulling slots at the casino. He will also be remembered painting houses in the Camden area during summer break along with his fellow school teaching friends. Don was also a former member of the Camden Lions Club for many years.
CAMDEN, NY
Central Region hoops try-outs set for June 16

Try-outs for the boys Central Region team to compete in the 10th annual New York State Basketball Coaches’ Summer Hoops Festival Tournament will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the stadium support facility, 500 Turn St., Rome, next to the football stadium. The...
ROME, NY
Vernon Downs Hosting Legendary Rock Band for CNY Food Bank Benefit

On June 30th, Vernon Downs will host a benefit concert for the Food Bank of Central New York, and a huge name in the Southern rock world will be helping them do it. The Marshall Tucker Band will be making a stop in Central New York as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and are just $20 apiece. Proceeds from all sales will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.
Earnest L. Morrison

Earnest L. Morrison, 73, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare. He was born in Utica on April 23, 1947, a son of the late Frederick and Lydia (Arley) Morrison. He was married to the former Dorothy Dewhurst. Surviving besides his loving wife,...
Wayne J. Bistrovich

Wayne Bistrovich, age 76, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at Albany Medical Center, with his loving partner at his side, after a long struggle with kidney disease. He was a man of quiet strength who bore his illness with courage. He was born in Rome on July 19,...
Funeral notices — June 2, 2022

BISTROVICH — Wayne Bistrovich, 76, on May 27, 2022. Services 3 p.m. Friday at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., Rome. Burial Lee Valley Cemetery. Calling hours 1-3 p.m. Friday. Contributions to R-Cats Program, P.O. Box 341, Rome, NY, 13442. CAMPBELL — Ryckman W. Campbell, 67, of Rome,...
Births — June 1, 2022

BOYCE — To Brodie Boyce and Nicole Holmes, of Blossvale, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oneida Health, a daughter, Adelyn Jade. COAPMAN — To Wyatt and Rebecca (Reynolds) Coapman, of Oneida, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Ezra Dean. DANBOISE — To Garrett...

