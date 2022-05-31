ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike’s GO FlyEase Looks to Keep Things Formal in a New Black and White Colorway

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an abundance of different colorways – including the “Sea Foam” version – Nike’s GO FlyEase is now returning in a fresh black and white iteration. Deviating away from the bright colour palette of recent times, this black and white...

Comments / 0

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
Where To Buy The CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

First seen in late October 2021, the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low is finally set to (re)release on Friday, May 20th. Inspired by the Far East, Edison Chen’s latest Jumpman-branded collaboration indulges in a clean “Black,” “Classic Jade” and “Fire Red” color palette. Textured uppers mostly boasts in a pitch-dark tone that allows for any and all contrasting hues and details to revel that much more in the spotlight. CLOT’s logo makes its way across the retro (and its packaging), while a number of heritage-driven touches land throughout the low-top Jordan 5‘s upper and sole unit.
The Nike LeBron 19 Releases in a Bold New "Hard Hat" Colorway

LeBron James and is acknowledging the importance of foundation with a bold release of a the Nike LeBron 19 in the “Hard Hat” colorway. The all-yellow silhouette is set to drop this summer, showing that it is all about having the right tools to build a championship-worthy team. A canary-yellow base is utilized throughout the shoe, as seen on the upper, eyelets, midsole and signature branding on the plastic panel. The yellow base is contrasted with a black detailing seen on the LBJ branding and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the lateral ankle. On-brand with the construction theme, a printed graphic of an excavator is portrayed on the heel, over translucent panels to highlight the importance of constructing a foundation. The shoe sits atop a white Air bubble sole to round out of design.
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Puerto Rico" Is Built With Perforated Leathers

Has a tendency of spreading love to various parts of the globe through special footwear colorways, and one territory that will often get some attention is Puerto Rico. In the past, the Swoosh has fashioned special Air Max 97s, Air Trainer 1s and Nike Air Force 1 Low CMFTs for the Caribbean island, and now the sportswear brand has just unveiled a special Air Force 1 Low “Puerto Rico” colorawy.
Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Expected to Release in 2023

Jordan Brand will collaborate with Nike SB on an Air Jordan 4 that’s scheduled to release in March 2023, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. News of the collaboration was first reported by Nice Kicks on Monday. No photos of the upcoming project have leaked, and the image shown...
Nike LeBron 9 Low Receives a "Reverse Liverpool" Colorway

LeBron James already makes a staggering $41.18 million USD per year just from his salary from the LA Lakers, but his cash flow from his investments make his bank account balance soar even higher. One stake that has made the four-time champion a sizable amount of money is his investment in the Liverpool F.C., and.
Take a Look at the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Space Jam"

The classic Air Jordan 11 continues to be an inspiration for upcoming Jordan Brand silhouettes. Recently, the brand’s newest model, the Two Trey was revealed and showcased many of the Jordan 11 design elements fused into the silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is...
Early Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"

Following an Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown” PE that surfaced earlier this year, another Air Jordan 6 colorway celebrating the Hoyas is on the way. The Jordan Brand-sponsored Georgetown University is no stranger to sharing its colors with classic Nike and Jordan silhouettes. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High 85 and Dunk Low are just two models to feature the university’s official “Georgetown Blue” and “Georgetown Gray” in the past year.
Nike Reveals a "Prep School" Inspired Air Max 95

While known for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation,. continues to breathe new life into its retro silhouettes. A staple for decades, the Air Max 95 once again takes on a fresh look. This human anatomy-inspired sneaker stays true to its original shape as Nike combines it with a “Prep School” themed colorway.
Discover New Nike Styles for Gifts This Father’s Day

Is a hotspot when shopping for Father’s Day gifts with a wide array of offerings that range from sportswear to streetwear. There are sneakers that deliver classic aesthetics like the slim Blazer Mid ‘77 Premium, and models like the Air Monarch IV that provide an eye-catching silhouette. Nike also has innovative designs in their summer-ready accessories and apparel, which can complement existing items in dad’s daily wardrobe.
Nike Officially Announces Its 2022 Puerto Rico, Be True and N7 Collections for Summer 2022

Aside from all of the innovative and stylish products that it rolls out every year,. continues to win over the hearts of sportswear consumers for all of its purpose-driven work. The brand isn’t afraid to take a stand on political issues and it will often show love to various communities through special product releases. The latter is reflected in this year’s Puerto Rico, Be True and N7 collections, all of which have been officially announced by the Beaverton imprint.
A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
Official Images of the Air Jordan 36 Low "Light Orewood Brown"

A new colorway has arrived for the latest Air Jordan 36 Low, this time released in a “Light Orewood Brown.”. The color scheme is a muted release that sees the low-top pair of Air Jordan 36 dressed in a light orewood brown, with anecdotes of crimson and black to highlight the black tongue and speckled shoelace. The upper features a minimal yet durable jacquard leno-weave that is reinforced by a TPU ribbon. The shoe also comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked on top of a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for extra responsiveness and comfort. The midsole is outlined by a peach crimson color to match the Jumpman logo on the tongue while a marbled outsole rounds out the shoe.
New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga 3.0’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A beloved iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly getting a new look soon. According to sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Dark Beluga” or Beluga 3.0″ makeup will make its retail debut in the fall. The images of the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway were shared by Instagram user @Prvt.selection this week, which shows that the shoe will don a...
