Betty Jean Kessler

The bats started hot this week for the Columbus Community softball team when they brought the offense in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference victories. The Wildcats defeated Pekin 12-3 on Tuesday and New London 14-1 last night. In the Panther victory, the blue and white got the sticks started early with a three run first inning and six run second before tacking on a few more late for the decisive win. The team peppered 14 hits with Lily Coil going 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Sera Vela managed a 3-for-4 night and crossed the plate three times while Kennedy Woepking brought in three tallies. Libby White did her part in the circle tossing a complete game surrendering three runs (no earned), four hits, and striking out seven. Last night a six run first and four runs in each of the next two frames led to a short mercy-rule win over the Tigers.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO