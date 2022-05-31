Betty Jean Kessler

Day two of the Washington Summer Classic has a plethora of activities for kids to enjoy as part of Family Day. Events Friday include free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center from 1-5 p.m., and Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says kids can then head to Central Park for activities and games, a photo booth, face art, pony rides, a bounce house and “touch a truck” including emergency vehicles, construction trucks, and tractors, “We’ll have live music and entertainment from 5-8, leading up to the movie in the park which would be ‘Encanto,’ which is one of my personal favorites.”
