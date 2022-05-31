ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Betty Jean Kessler

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for 96-year-old Betty Jean Kessler of Fairfield will be held at...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

James A. “Jim” McCreedy

Funeral services for 84-year-old James A. “Jim” McCreedy of West Liberty, formerly of Ainsworth will be at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at the Ainsworth Community Church. Family will be present to receive friends from 5-6:30p.m. Monday, June 6th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment with military honors will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Community Church and Ainsworth Opera House.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Gary Leroy Reinier

Funeral services for 75-year-old Gary Leroy Reinier of Ollie will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 6th at Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be immediately preceding the service from 10-11a.m. at the funeral home. General memorials may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Richland is in charge of the arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Jayme Whitehall

Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 44-year-old Jayme Whitehall of Kinross will be held at 10a.m. Saturday, June 4th at the Cornerstone Community Church in Kalona. A general memorial fund has been established. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for arrangements.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Kendall E. Neil

Celebration of Life Service for 86-year-old Kendall E. Neil of Washington will be held Saturday, June 18th at the Cottonwood Shelter at Lake Darling State Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, IA
Obituaries
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Richland, IA
City
Fairfield, IA
kciiradio.com

Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green

Memorial services for 70-year-old Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green of Brighton will be at 11a.m. Saturday, June 4th, at the Brighton City Park Shelter, 100 E. Washington Street. Those who attend should bring lawn chairs. Burial will be at a later date. A general memorial has been established and may be left at the service or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is assisting the family.
BRIGHTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Colett D. McConnell

Family of 61-year-old Colett D. McConnell of Washington will greet friends Saturday, June 4th from 2-5p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Following the visitation a celebration of life and potluck will be held at the Wagon Wheel in Washington. A memorial fund has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Dale Keith Gingerich

A private family burial will held at a later date at Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona for 87-year-old Dale Keith Gingerich of Carmel, California, formerly of Wellman.
KALONA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#The Gould Funeral Home
kciiradio.com

Family Day Tomorrow for Washington’s Summer Classic

Day two of the Washington Summer Classic has a plethora of activities for kids to enjoy as part of Family Day. Events Friday include free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center from 1-5 p.m., and Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says kids can then head to Central Park for activities and games, a photo booth, face art, pony rides, a bounce house and “touch a truck” including emergency vehicles, construction trucks, and tractors, “We’ll have live music and entertainment from 5-8, leading up to the movie in the park which would be ‘Encanto,’ which is one of my personal favorites.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Meet MEPO in Conference Clash; Softball Live on KCII

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball and softball teams are on their home diamond Thursday when Mediapolis pays a visit. The Raven baseball team is 1-2 after grabbing their first victory, 8-3 at Louisa-Muscatine Tuesday. On the season, the Ravens are hitting .244 as a team with Luke Schrock holding the top average .538 and his team best seven hits. Seth Ours and Josiah Beachy have each driven in four. The Hillcrest team ERA is 4.90 with Schrock at 1-1 on the season in 11 innings. Ours has a team best 3.00 ERA. Mediapolis is 4-0 this year, taking out Highland Tuesday 3-0. The Bulldogs are hitting .278 collectively with Aidan Danz at .500 with three RBI. MEPO has a 1.50 team ERA. Jaxon Brooks, Lance Ludens and Danz all have recorded wins. Brooks is 2-0 and Ludens is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA. Mediapolis has won 15 of the last 22 in the series and 15 of the last 16.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Columbus Softball Pound Panthers and Tigers

The bats started hot this week for the Columbus Community softball team when they brought the offense in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference victories. The Wildcats defeated Pekin 12-3 on Tuesday and New London 14-1 last night. In the Panther victory, the blue and white got the sticks started early with a three run first inning and six run second before tacking on a few more late for the decisive win. The team peppered 14 hits with Lily Coil going 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Sera Vela managed a 3-for-4 night and crossed the plate three times while Kennedy Woepking brought in three tallies. Libby White did her part in the circle tossing a complete game surrendering three runs (no earned), four hits, and striking out seven. Last night a six run first and four runs in each of the next two frames led to a short mercy-rule win over the Tigers.
COLUMBUS, GA
kciiradio.com

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested on Outstanding Washington County Warrants

This week, authorities arrested 36-year-old Trevor Andrew Clinton of Cedar Rapids on local violations. Clinton also has outstanding warrants in Washington County violation of probation on felony charges for identity theft and two counts of collecting or attempting to collect a false claim of winnings. These charges stem from an incident in May of 2021 at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, in which he attempted to claim jackpots under a false identity and have others claim jackpots he had won.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kciiradio.com

Ravens on the Road Against Falcons Tuesday

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams travel east to Letts Tuesday to face Louisa-Muscatine. The Raven boys are 0-2 this year after opening week losses to Highland 12-5 and Lone Tree 4-3. The Ravens are hitting .200 as a team led by Liam Schrock with a .500 average. Seth Ours, Grant Bender and Josiah Beachy have all driven in a pair, Phoenix Anderson has scored a team best three runs and Luke Schrock and Ours each lead the squad with three hits. On the mound, the Raven ERA is 6.46 with Luke Schrock, Ours and Beachy combining to work 13 innings, giving up 19 hits, 12 earned runs, walking nine and striking out 15.
LETTS, IA
kciiradio.com

Three Run Sixth Propel Lion Softball Over Crusaders

A Southeast Iowa Super Conference cross over softball game resulted in a win for Lone Tree on Tuesday when they welcomed Holy Trinity for a single game and the Lions emerged victorious by a 7-4 count. Tied 4-4 after five, the Lions plated three runs in the sixth to help...
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Des Moines Man With Washington Warrants Arrested in Coralville

Last week, authorities tracked down a man in Johnson County with multiple active Washington County warrants. Officers arrested 31-year-old Christopher Lee Caylor of Des Moines near the University of Iowa Oakdale Campus on Highway 965 in Coralville. Caylor was found to have a pair of active warrants in Washington County, including failure to appear on an original charge of third degree burglary, a class D felony, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a class D felony. At this time, he was also cited for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana first offense.
CORALVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskie Baseball Fall to Bulldogs in First Loss

The win streak ended at five to start the year for the Highland baseball team when they were shutout on the road at Mediapolis on Tuesday by a 3-0 final score. The Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown saw the Bulldogs score one in the first and two in the third that was all they needed against a Huskie team that had five hits. The knocks came from five different players with Connor Grinstead having the lone extra base hit on a double. Chase Schultz tossed five innings surrendering three runs on six hits and striking out eight.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid Prairie Students Excel at Special Olympics Event

The Kalona Rotary recognized Mid Prairie Special Olympic Athletes and their coach Tuesday for their recent accomplishments. Special Education Teacher & Special Olympics Coach Traci Zahradnek and Mid Prairie student athletes Alex Seawright, Erin Harmston and Mason Sieren were honored for their recent achievements. Zahradnek shares what preparation took place...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland Softball Blank Bulldogs

It was a successful road trip to Mediapolis on Tuesday for the Highland softball team when they shutout the Bulldogs 6-0 in their first Southeast Iowa Super Conference meeting of the year. The Huskies put up a crooked number in the third with a five run frame and tacked on...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Board Reversal Prompts Protest at Pekin

A superintendent sharing agreement with the Pekin School District will dissolve this summer after a decision by the Sigourney School Board. Through this academic year, the districts have shared the services of superintendent Kevin Hatfield. At a Sigourney board meeting April 13th, they agreed unanimously to continue the agreement through the 2022-23 school year. At a joint board meeting of the two districts May 2nd, that agreement was discussed, with Pekin citing concerns about language in the contract, prompting them to present a blank template for a shared personnel agreement with the Sigourney board. The Sigourney board agreed to review the document and present changes to discuss at a future meeting.
SIGOURNEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy