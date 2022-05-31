ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

DA: Man killed, causes crash after shootout erupts between two cars in Pottstown

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN, Pa. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his car this weekend. Officials say 22-year-old Nahmer Baird suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled...

www.fox29.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Driver died of medical episode prior to Bethlehem Township crash, police say

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man suffered a medical episode before crashing his truck into a pole in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County last month, police said. Richard Hetzel, 71, was driving a pickup truck on William Penn Highway on May 17 when he suffered the medical emergency, causing him to cross traffic and hit two utility poles at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested in Bristol Township

BRISTOL TWP, PA — A wanted man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Bristol Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 13, 2022, the Bucks County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Ryan Pekarski in connection to a Person Not to Possess a Firearm charge. On Tuesday, May 31, Pekarski was arrested by the Bristol Township Police Department.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash at East 24th and Main streets in Northampton at 5:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. A 69 News photojournalist at the scene said the...
CBS Philly

Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators from the Pottstown Licensing and Inspections Department returned to the scene of last Thursday’s deadly house explosion on Wednesday. The cause of the blast is still not known. Officials are trying to determine the full extent of the damage. And residents are wondering if it could have been prevented. “I heard these loud explosions, the glass blew out,” next-door neighbor Tandra Rambert said. Rambert lived next door to the site of a deadly explosion that leveled a Pottstown home last Thursday night. “I was on my hands and knees and my son is running and I’m just telling him...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes Into Pickup Truck In Pottstown: DA

A 22-year-old man was killed while driving in Pottstown after unknown suspects opened fire on him on Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Nahmer Baird, of Pottstown, was driving a white Nissan Sentra down the 400 block of West Street when there was an "exchange of gunfire" with a black Chrysler 300 around 8:10 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Two-Vehicle Crash Involved Empty School Bus

SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said an empty school bus was damaged when it was hit last Wednesday morning in Spring Township, Snyder County. At Stage and Turkey Hill Roads around 6:30 a.m. May 25 a driver was unable to stop at the stop sign on Turkey Hill Road and collided with the bus traveling west on Stage Road.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged in serious hit and run crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after a serious head-on hit and run crash left one person hospitalized. East Cocalico Township Police responded to the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road on May 20 for a serious hit and run crash. Police say Robison was driving at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in the opposite lane when he struck a vehicle head-on.
LANCASTER, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle area early this morning. On June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 south of Interstate 295. The operator a 65-year-old male of Seaford, DE fell asleep at the wheel and drifted out of the right lane of travel and into the right shoulder. The right front tire struck a raised curb in the 500 block of North DuPont Highway for first impact. Following that impact, the Honda rotated counterclockwise until its passenger side struck a large steel support for an overhead roadway sign. The second impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise in a northerly direction, eventually rolling over into its roof. The Honda slid a short distance on its roof before coming to rest partially within the right shoulder and right lane of travel.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Suspect Sought In Berks County Armed Robbery

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery. With a stainless steel revolver in his hand, the man walked into a Turkey Hill store on New Holland Road in Brecknock Township on Wednesday, May 18, local police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

1 Pinned Under Farm Tractor In Chester County Crash: Officials

At least one person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and farm tractor Wednesday, June 1 in Chester County, officials said. The unidentified victim was pinned under a farm tractor following the 9:20 a.m. crash on the 3200 block of Limestone Road (Route 10) in Highland Township, a spokesperson for the Chester County Department of Emergency Services told Daily Voice.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Bed Bath & Beyond Theft in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police say they investigating a theft from the Bed Bath & Beyond store located at108 Bartlett Avenue. Authorities state that the two females in released surveillance images pushed merchandise from the store and fled in a grey Honda. Anyone with information about...
EXTON, PA

