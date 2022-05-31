ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Tucker, Garrett Williams make Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2023 NFL Draft rankings

By Emily Leiker
 2 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — After no Syracuse football players were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, Orange fans can place their hope in running back Sean Tucker and cornerback Garrett Williams for 2023. Both players were ranked within their position groups in ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s 2023 NFL Draft rankings...

