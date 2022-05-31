ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police seize fentanyl pills, cocaine, firearms, cash and a juvenile crocodile in Phoenix

By abc15.com staff
KGUN 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Phoenix police officers seized drugs, firearms, cash and a live juvenile Nile Crocodile from a home near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street on May 11. Police say they...

www.kgun9.com

