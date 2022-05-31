Police seize fentanyl pills, cocaine, firearms, cash and a juvenile crocodile in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspected arsonists that set fire behind a central Phoenix Walmart in April. According to a Silent Witness flyer, the two people walked to the back loading dock of the Metro Center Walmart near I-17 and Peoria Avenue on April 19 around 4:30 p.m. One of the suspects is seen on surveillance video placing boxes up against the store wall as the other suspect lit the boxes and some trash on fire. Detectives say the fire destroyed thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Both of them then took off.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO