A Life Lived: Lois Ann Ward was a a strong, but giving and humble person

Several professional bicycle races are at the top of the list of activities downtown Elizabethton this weekend. The Carter County Omnium will be held today and Sunday with three races in Carter and Unicoi County. The Roan Groan got underway Saturday morning at 8:30 with races beginning at Cat Island Park, heading north on Main Street to the Veterans Monument, onto Elk Avenue and then onto Highway 19-E. The various categories of racers will wind through areas of Carter County, including Simerly Creek Road, to Roan Mountain, with distances ranging from 30 to 80 miles for the Pro 1-2 field. That group also has 9,747 feet of climbing. All of the groups end up with a race up Tenn. Hwy. 143 to the finish line at Carver’s Gap, a category 1 climb of 2,580 feet.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO