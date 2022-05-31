ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

A Life Lived: Lois Ann Ward was a a strong, but giving and humble person

By Rozella Hardin
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Ann Ward was described by her sister, Johnnie Holtsclaw, as a very giving and humble person, yet one who was strong and independent. Lois died May 13 at the age of 83. She was retired from the Carter County School System after 30 plus years as a cook. She worked...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Remembering those who paid the ultimate price for freedom

One of the largest crowds to attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial and Walk of Honor did so to remember those Carter Countians that gave their lives so their friends and family could enjoy the freedom and liberty enjoyed today. Elizabethton Mayor Pro Tem and Chairman of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Happy Valley’s Zeoli signs with Milligan University

Just a week removed from claiming All-State honors at the 2022 TSSAA Track and Field Championship with a seventh-place finish in the long jump, Happy Valley’s Scarlett Zeoli put ink to paper to join the Milligan University track program. Zeoli was joined by her family, friends, and teammates for...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

County BOE announce names of next potential Director of Schools

The Carter County School Board revealed the names of qualified candidates to replace outgoing Director of Schools Dr. Tracy McAbee. McAbee’s last official day with the school system will be June 30. The list of candidates include the following:. – Brandon Carpenter, Elizabethton, Principal at Hampton Elementary School. –...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson receives promotion to Elizabethton Police Department Sergeant

The Elizabethton Police Department promoted David Johnson to sergeant after he received the top score in the department’s recent promotional process. Johnson was sworn in on Tuesday in the City Council Chambers at Elizabethton City Hall. The new sergeant has been an officer at the EPD since 2015. Johnson...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carter County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
elizabethton.com

Roan Mountain Spring Concert features The Dime Store Cowboys

The Roan Mountain Spring Concert Series 2022 will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Roan Mountain Community Park (19E behind the post office). Performing some great country music will be The Dime Store Cowboys, a local crowd-pleaser sure to entertain. Pack a snack,...
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

It’s summertime in East Tennessee, enjoy it

Summer is in full effect. Warmer weather is bringing smiles to everyone’s face, much-needed vacations are finally being taken and spontaneous late nights are becoming the new normal. Aside from endless ice cream and poolside memories, what else is there not to love about this time of the year?
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

Bike races planned this weekend in city

Several professional bicycle races are at the top of the list of activities downtown Elizabethton this weekend. The Carter County Omnium will be held today and Sunday with three races in Carter and Unicoi County. The Roan Groan got underway Saturday morning at 8:30 with races beginning at Cat Island Park, heading north on Main Street to the Veterans Monument, onto Elk Avenue and then onto Highway 19-E. The various categories of racers will wind through areas of Carter County, including Simerly Creek Road, to Roan Mountain, with distances ranging from 30 to 80 miles for the Pro 1-2 field. That group also has 9,747 feet of climbing. All of the groups end up with a race up Tenn. Hwy. 143 to the finish line at Carver’s Gap, a category 1 climb of 2,580 feet.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Blue Plum Festival gearing up for a big weekend of music, art

Wilderado, Illiterate Light, Drivin N Cryin, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Hotel Fiction, and The Vegabonds are among the musical groups to headline this year’s festival, taking place June 3-4 in Downtown Johnson City. The annual celebration returns to Founders Park and spans through the Market Street parking lot...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Ward
elizabethton.com

Brumitt earns award from Gatton College of Pharmacy

Hanah Brumitt, from Hampton, was inducted into the Phi Lambda Sigma Pharmacy Leadership Society at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy’s annual Awards Ceremony held in April. Gatton College of Pharmacy was founded in 2005 by the community with a mission to develop progressive, team-oriented pharmacists...
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Jonesborough man faces drug charges after suspicious activity at Justice Center

A Jonesborough man has been arrested after suspicious activity between the George P. Jaynes Justice Center and The Olde Town Pharmacy on Tuesday. Joshua Stone, 31, of Jonesborough, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamines, marijuana, and littering. Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said deputies confronted a loitering couple...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU wins 2021-22 SoCon Commissioner’s Cup… Bucs have claimed five of the last six Cups; Women finish third in Germann Cup race

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The Southern Conference Commissioner’s Cup is coming back to Johnson City!. Following a one-year hiatus, ETSU is bringing the hardware back home as the Buccaneers won the 2021-22 Commissioner’s Cup, which is the all-sport trophy presented to the league’s best all-around men’s program. The Bucs have now earned five of the last six Commissioner’s Cups and six total in program history.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
elizabethton.com

Youth soccer continues season at Laporte Soccer Field

With the end of school, that means that sports have pretty much slowed down for a temporary time in school athletics. However, that is not the case in local youth league action. One league that is currently playing is the Elizabethton Youth League Soccer program that is played every Saturday...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy