Russian troops in eastern Ukraine are likely to be forced to take an “operational pause” after slow and grinding advances over recent weeks have left little more than 50 per cent of the forces initially deployed by Vladimir Putin in a state of combat effectiveness, Western officials have said.Officials said the Russians face a series of perilous river crossings and are showing signs of “disillusionment” with the campaign, not only among rank-and-file soldiers but also senior officers.With Ukrainian defences soon to be bolstered by HIMARS rocket systems, supplied by US president Joe Biden, Russia will face increasingly effective resistance to...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO