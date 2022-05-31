ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

South Hills Kicks Off Unofficial Start Of Summer With Over 2 Feet Of Snow

By Courtney
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, you have to love Idaho. The South Hills south of Twin Falls kicked off the unofficial start of summer with a good ol' fashioned snowstorm. Camping season may have to wait a little longer in this area. Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer. You...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

New Fishing Pond in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is a new pond to fish at within the city limits of Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the public is invited to begin casting a line at a spring fed pond in Rock Creek Canyon by the RV park. The agency has been working with Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways to find a new community fishing pond for last year. Rainbow trout had been placed in the pond in 2021 to see if it would provide an adequate habitat for them. The pond was restocked again in April and will be again later in June. Eventually grass carp will be placed in the Rock Creek pond to help keep vegetation under control during the warmer months of summer. The pond will be stocked with more fish when they are available. The pond adds to a long list of community fishing ponds around the Magic Valley that includes Dierkes Lake, Filer Ponds, Crystal Spring Lake and more.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Fun Events Taking Place in Southern Idaho this Weekend

It is unofficially summer, and it is time to enjoy the outdoors while the weather allows, on the days that it does. School is out or will be out soon, depending on where you are, and many summer activities will be beginning soon. Coming off of a holiday weekend, staying home this weekend may seem like a nice way to relax and recover, but for many, they want to get out of the house and have a fun time, and there is much to do, not only in Twin Falls but all over southern Idaho. Here are some of the many events taking place across southern Idaho this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Watch: Idaho Jockey Spills Hard; Gets Lesson In Race Preparedness

A recent Idaho horse race wound up providing one jockey a valuable lesson in competition preparedness. Horse racing season is on in Emmett, and it can get rough. I'm no expert in riding horses. In fact, they scare the hell out of me. A recent YouTube upload showing what is basically the equivalent of drag racing with horses featured one painful start. The races are executed in both groups of two and four, and if you've ever been thrown from a horse you can probably relate to the jockey in the red skullcap.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
98.3 The Snake

Finding the Best Type of Lawnmower in Twin Falls

While never consistent, mostly the warm weather is here and that means that once again grass is growing. With the return of rain, warmer weather, and spring in full swing, with summer fast approaching, yard work is once again a thing that many of us have to do. Some enjoy it, some hate it, but if you own a home, it is something we all will have to face this time of year. Last week I wrote about why mowing your lawn sucks in Idaho, but the reality is that we will have to do it. If you are new to owning a home or need a new mower, there are tons of options. Which mower is the best to buy and use in your yard this year?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Grows But Loses Ground Against Other Idaho Cities

Twin Falls may be growing by leaps and bounds but hasn’t gained any ground when it comes to Idaho’s largest cities. In fact, the hub of the Magic Valley slipped a rung over the last two decades. From number seven to number eight. The city had a population of just over 35,000 in 2001 and now the Census Bureau explains the number of people who call the city home is just under 54,000.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Do I See 6 Dollars a Gallon on Idaho’s Horizon?

Did I ever miss my last prediction. At midweek, I wrote that we could see five dollars a gallon for regular gasoline by the middle of June. The following morning, most of the station's along Kimberly Road in Twin Falls were posting a price of $4.99.9 a gallon. That point nine at the end makes all the difference. We're at five dollars a gallon and I missed by two weeks.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Open House Meetings on Proposed Twin Falls County Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley citizens will get a chance to hear the proposed plans for a wind energy project in southern Twin Falls County at a set of open house meetings. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, will host three meetings on the Salmon Falls Wind project proposed for areas north of the Salmon Falls Dam around Rogerson and Hollister. According to Magic Valley Energy, most of the proposed project would be on federal land in the area. The company is also working on approval of a proposed wind energy project north of Interstate 84 spanning several Magic Valley counties centered around Wilson Butte in Jerome County. The company says the Salmon Falls Wind project would produce more than 800 megawatts of electricity and would provide an estimated $3.5 million in tax revenue. One of the two meetings for the general public will be held on Friday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School. The second general public meeting will be on Saturday, June 11, at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building, room 276/277 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The third meeting will be for interested contractors and vendors who would like to work with Magic Valley Energy on either proposed wind project. The special meeting for contractors and vendors will be at the College of Southern Idaho Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. " MVE places a high priority on using local contractors, vendors, and hiring local talent throughout the projects' construction and operations phases," says the company.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Hills#Weather And Climate#Memorial Day Weekend
98.3 The Snake

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Paving Begins June 6 on North Blue Lakes (Hwy 93) in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A complete update to the pavement on North Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls will start next week. The Idaho Transportation Department will begin night work on Blue Lakes from Pole Line Road (U.S. Highway 93) north to the Perrine Bridge beginning June 6, with little to no impact to drivers during the day. Construction crews will also update sidewalks and ramps to meet ADA accessibility requirements. The light at the Bridgeview/Fillmore intersection will be replaced as well. Work will go from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night to lessen the impact to daily traffic; no construction is planned during the day. During nighttime construction drivers will encounter lane closures. ITD says crews will try and maintain access to area businesses but, there may be times when driveways will be blocked. There will be some noise from the construction equipment. Work will last until mid-summer. Crews have been working on resurfacing U.S. 93 for most of the spring in Twin Falls, for more information on the project visit ITD's project site. The project is paid for in part by a one-time $126 million approve by the Idaho Legislature in 2021 and Gov. Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" initiative.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
98.3 The Snake

Watch: ‘Religion Made Me a Bum’ Has Fight on Twin Falls Street Corner

In today's society, most people seem to believe they can get away with saying whatever they want with no consequences. The word "troll" gets thrown around often to describe someone that likes to bully or attack others through the internet. People that wouldn't normally say things to someone's face will hide behind their screen and often make comments they shouldn't and expect there to be no repercussions. What happens when someone stops hiding behind their screen though and decides to put their opinion and thoughts out there for everyone to see? If someone finally dares to speak their mind and show their face, what happens? A local in Twin Falls has raised some controversy by doing this, and a video caught the reaction he received.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Most of the Fast Food Playgrounds Have Disappeared in Twin Falls

Growing up, it was common to stop at McDonald's or Burger King on road trips, stretch your legs, grab some lunch, and let the children play on the outdoor playground for a few minutes. It use to be common to also have a birthday party at one of these places. Time changed and those playgrounds moved to giant indoor ones, which seemed even cooler at the time. Birthday parties were still held, kids laughed and screamed, and parents enjoyed a few minutes of peace while eating their food. Slowly those playgrounds became quieter, the parties disappeared and it was uncommon to see kids playing on the playgrounds. Today, it is tough to find fast food locations that still have playgrounds, and it raises the question, where have all of the playgrounds gone?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

6 Ways to Spend Your Memorial Day Weekend in Twin Falls this Year

Memorial Day is finally here this weekend. The year has flown by, but this month seemed to slow down, and now we are at the unofficial beginning of summer. With a three-day weekend, there is much to do. Camping, fishing, swimming, and hitting the lake are obvious ways to spend Memorial Day, but there are tons of events and other options around Twin Falls as well. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

To Protect Idaho’s Kids, Let’s Protect Cops in Schools

Another $2,000 will upgrade the body armor worn by every school resource officer in the Magic Valley. I received the news in a message from Forrest Andersen at Washington Street Pawn. On Friday, he agreed on-air to raise funds to buy armor that would protect SROs against rifle rounds. Currently, their kits only stand up against pistol rounds.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Amber Alert for Missing Little Girl in Twin Falls

UPDATE: From Twin Falls PD. The girl is safe and home!!!. The Amber Alert went out jut after 3 o'clock Monday morning. Twin Falls Police and law enforcement are looking for a missing seven-year old girl. She was last seen about 8 o'clock on Sunday night along Bluebell Avenue in the city. That’s a short distance from Oregon Trail Elementary School and near Park Avenue on the south side. Twin Falls Police have included the details in the Facebook post above,
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy