‘RHODubai’ Preview: Caroline Stanbury Reveals Why She Really Married Sergio Carrallo

By Chris Rogers
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Bravo

If Caroline Stanbury had it her way, she wouldn’t have gotten married to her now-husband, Sergio Carrallo. The former Ladies of London star reveals that in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 1 series premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai. While sitting down for a chat with Nina Ali, they discuss Caroline and Sergio’s nearly 20-year age gap, and why they’re getting married (this episode was filmed before Caroline and Sergio’s big wedding).

“In my mind, I would have had no marriage. You know, I’m fine. I’m good.” Caroline tells Nina. Nina then asks if Sergio was the one who wanted the wedding, and Caroline says, “Yeah. I think especially with the age difference — I mean, I’m 43 and he’s 27 — so many people think he’s a toy boy. You know what I mean? So I think for him, to validate himself to be like, you know, ‘I’m a proper person. I’m not her toy boy.'”

Nina says she understands that and Caroline does too. “I think that’s really noble of him,” Caroline says before Nina takes to her private confessional and adds, “There’s definitely a really big age gap between Sergio and Caroline, but I actually feel like Caroline is a different person now that I’ve seen her with Sergio. I feel like she’s just more alive. She’s more positive. She’s actually starting to look young like Sergio, too.”

Caroline then reveals that they have a party coming up and she “can’t wait” for it. Especially because Sergio will be tagging along. “He’ll love it. I’ve chosen this guy that’s just very in touch with life and girls, and loves being with us.”

Nina then asks, “So he’s going to be like your husband, your best friend, your girlfriend, your boyfriend, all in one?”, and Caroline says, “Yes”.

“I can not wait for this night,” Nina says with a chuckle that may or may not be an evil laugh.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9:00pm ET/PT on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she's dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who'd been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
Rosie O'Donnell Introduces New GF Aimee In Honor Of Pride Month: Photo

Rosie O'Donnell didn't caption the Instagram post she published on June 1, but with a picture being worth a thousand words, she didn't need to. Rosie, 60, went Instagram Official with her new girlfriend, Aimee, by re-sharing a post from her new girlfriend's IG account (which is private.) "Happy PRIDE!!!" Amiee captioned the shot of her arms around Rose's shoulders. Aimee is all smiles in the picture as she leans in. Rosie is also smiling as her new girlfriend holds her tight for the photo.
'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott & Wife Linda Phan Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Drew Scott, 43, and his wife Linda Phan, 36! Linda gave birth to their first child, a boy named Parker James, on June 1. They announced the exciting news on social media. "Our lives are forever changed … Welcome to the world Parker James," the new dad wrote on his Instagram post under a carousel of two photos of the new family of three. The first photo was colored in black and white and showed Drew and Linda's fingers entangled in their little one's tiny hands. The second photo showed Linda nursing Parker with Drew lovingly gazing at his son.
Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant: MTV Star Expecting 1st Baby With Model Boyfriend

Chanel West Coast is going to be a mom! The 33-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star confirmed she is expecting her first child with model boyfriend Dom Fenison to E! News on June 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. "I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," she said. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle's Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's Daughter Apple, 18, Graduates High School: See Photo

"Congratulations to all the graduates, especially Apple Martin," Gwyneth Paltrow captioned a photo she posted to her Instagram story on June 2. In the picture, Gwyneth, 49, posed alongside her 18-year-old daughter, who wore a deep green graduate gown. The two weren't alone: Apple's father and Gwyneth's ex, Chris Martin, was sandwiched between the two. The Coldplay singer, dressed in a black suit jacket and navy tie, had a bright, proud smile as he wrapped his arm around his daughter's shoulders.
Nicole Kidman Reveals She 'Begged' To Wear Controversial Miu Miu Mini Skirt On 'Vanity Fair' Cover

Nicole Kidman gave some juicy details about the barely there outfit she chose to wear by designer Miu Miu on a February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair. According to a May 28 interview she gave with Moulin Rouge! co-star Baz Luhrmann via Vogue Australia, she came up with the idea to rock the scandalous garments herself. The topic of conversation came up after they discussed the difficulty of aging for women in the entertainment industry, when Baz praised the 54-year-old-actress for owning her image.
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Cutout Dress For Malibu Date Night With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous as she grabbed a bite with her husband Travis Barker at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday, June 1. The 43-year-old reality star stunned in a black dress with diamond-shaped cutouts down the sides, as she held the 46-year-old drummer's hand heading the car. She completed the outfit with some extra tall platform boots that matched her dress. The Poosh founder also had her hair styled in a ponytail for the date night.
Mason Disick, 12, Is Taller Than Mom Kourtney Kardashian On Sushi & Ice Cream Date

Kourtney Kardashian took her son Mason Disick out for lunch in Calabasas on Thursday, June 2. Now her 12-year-old child is getting so tall! He's even just a little bit taller than his mom, 43, as the pair grabbed sushi at Shibuya and ice cream together on a sunny day. While he doesn't quite tower over his mom just yet, Mason has definitely hit the point where he's just a little taller than the Poosh founder.
SJP Reveals Why Kim Cattrall Wasn't Asked To Return For 'AJLT' Amid 'Painful' Rift

Longtime Sex and the City fans were shocked when Kim Cattrall revealed she wasn't asked to be a part of And Just Like That, and now Sarah Jessica Parker is revealing exactly the reason why. SJP told THR that "we did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us. That's not 'slamming' her, it's just learning. You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something and it doesn't suggest it's some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, 'Well, we hear that.'"
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Determined' To Make Family Trip To UK 'Drama Free'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the trip across the pond for his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they have their hearts set on having a happy family holiday and spending as much time as they can with Queen Elizabeth II. "They're determined to make this a wonderful and drama free trip home, with the focus being squarely on celebrating the Queen on this very special occasion," revealed a Royal insider.
Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor's High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor's, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. "And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It's always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly," he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, "Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs." Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
Johnny Depp Celebrates With Fans At A UK Pub After Winning Defamation Trial: Photo

Johnny Depp has won his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, and he is celebrating overseas. The 58-year-old Edward Scissorhands actor was spotted leaving The Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle, England looking content as fans cheered him on along his path on June 1 just as the verdict was released. Johhny walked quickly, but smiled and even high-fived some fans. He also snapped a photo with famed guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, British musician Sam Fender, 28, and others while sitting down at the pub.
Kate Hudson & Ex Chris Robinson Reunite For Son Ryder's Graduation 16 Years After Split

Kate Hudson, 43, reunited with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, 55, for their son Ryder Robinson's high school graduation! Ryder, 18, posed in a photo with both parents on Thursday, June 2, shared to his proud mom's social media accounts. Kate shared two photos to Instagram of her eldest child and soon-to-be college student in his green cap and gown. In the first image, Ryder posed at home with Kate and his half-brother Bingham, 10, and half-sister Rani, 3, and in the next, both Chris and Kate were beaming next to their only child.
Jeannie Mai Gushes Over Baby Girl Monaco In First Video Of Daughter With Jeezy: Watch

Jeannie Mai Jenkins introduced her baby daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins in a new YouTube video on June 2. Jeannie, 43, called out for her mother, Olivia Mai, to bring the 5-month-old on camera, much to Jeannie's delight. The Real co-host was so happy interacting with her baby girl, who looked adorable in a sleeveless cheetah print dress and an oversized yellow headband. Jeannie continued gushing over her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jeezy, 44, and she did "tummy time" with baby Monaco, although she confessed that the infant doesn't love it.
