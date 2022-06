May 10, 1944 – May 27, 2022 (age 78) Barbara Christensen Worwood, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27. Barbara was born on May 10, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah, to Dean H. and Helen Nelson Christensen. She attended Box Elder High School where she met her beloved eternal companion, Garry Worwood. He preceded her in death in 2006. Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings and maintained a lifelong faith and joy in the gospel.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO