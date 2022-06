CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and son in western Illinois are the first to be sued by the state for a hate crime under a 2018 expansion of the state's hate crime laws.Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office filed the lawsuit against Chad and Cheryl Hampton, who are both white. They're accused of harassing their Black neighbor, Gregory Johnson, in Savanna, Illinois, for several months."Our complaint alleges the defendants intentionally used the shameful history of lynching and racism in America to terrorize and instill fear in their next-door neighbor simply because he is Black. No one should be subjected to...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO