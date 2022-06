ATLANTA — Although Georgia Republicans settled all of their statewide races last week, four Democratic races will have runoffs in just three weeks. One of the offices on the runoff ballot administers Georgia’s elections. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won the GOP primary last week. But Democrats Bee Nguyen and Dee Dawkins-Haigler will square off in the June runoff – with Raffensperger facing the winner in November.

