ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LoneStar 92

Flatland Cavalry Performs This Friday At The Horseshoe

By Gwen
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flatland Cavalry is returning home. The native Midland boys of Flatland Cavalry are returning to the Midland County Horseshoe, Friday, June 3rd. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, one week from today, at 10 am. This will be an all-ages show. As always there will be VIP, FLOOR, and LAWN...

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What’s Happening In Odessa This Weekend

Looking for something to do in Odessa this weekend? Here is a list of activities happening in Odessa:. Tonight: DJ For A Cause with DJ Marshmello. Doors open at 7!! DJ Marshmello live!!! Beer, Food, drinks, games, competitions, auctions, raffles, jumpers, live DJ, light show in a rustic setting, spiderman, and miles morales parkour competition! $10- Adults $5- kids 5 and under free Money will be raised to help kids battling illnesses!
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Dognappings a rising concern in Midland-Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Theft of purebred dogs is rising, especially certain types of bulldogs. “Panic. Absolute, sheer panic,” said dog owner Sarah Vincent. Vincent vividly remembers when her french bulldog, Bella Mae, was stolen from her front yard. “She was sitting right by me, and a car came...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech University#Music#Flatland Cavalry Performs#Floor#Lonestar 923
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular SteakHouse Coming to San Angelo Soon

SAN ANGELO, TX — An extremely popular steakhouse restaurant is making plans to open in San Angelo soon.  According to the City of San Angelo Building Permits Department, a building permit to construct a $2 million LongHorn Steakhouse has been submitted. The building is permitted in the 3900 block of West Loop 306 inside the Sunset Mall parking lot. San Angelo LIVE! reached out to the mall but they could not comment on the issue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local BBQ trailer to expand to full restaurant

A local food trailer is putting Odessa on the map. Brantley Creek BBQ has been around for two-and-a-half years and keeps growing in popularity. “It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” says owner Brandon McPherson. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it.” The trailer sits off of North Tanglewood […]
KBAT 99.9

Unlimited Movie Passes-See As Many Movies As You Want In Midland Odessa

I was 52 years old the day I discovered you could get unlimited movie passes that would allow you to see any movie, any time, any day, as much as you wanted, for one monthly price depending on which plan you select... And the lowest price is only $18 a month. That's not even equal to the price of two movie tickets depending on how many times you go. That's just crazy! Sure, you have to sign up for a year-but if you love seeing movies on the big screen and love the theater experience when new movies come out (and who doesn't?)-then this will be as exciting for YOU to find out as it was for me! So I had to look and see which (if any) theaters here in the Permian Basin participated in this program. Turns out:
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texas Comedians Chingo Bling And Jon Polar Bear Gonzalez Ready To Make You Laugh At Ector Theater

Ok Ector Theater I see you. I really need to get out more. I was scrolling through Facebook this week and luckily came across a post about one of our favorite comedians coming to the 432. I was bummed I missed seeing him in the Metroplex when I was there a couple of weeks ago! So yeah before you go looking for something to do outside of Midland/Odessa, you might want to check the B93 app first in any case. We try to keep you posted on all the things.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Coahoma softball through the generations

AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coahoma isn’t the only place where softball is a big deal. However, you’d be hard pressed to find anywhere with more players who have moms and other relatives who once played on the same team. Watch the video above for more.
AUSTIN, TX
cbs7.com

Chuy’s Midland sets opening date

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, June 14th. The restaurant, located at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Road, will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. During weekdays from 3-6 p.m., patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Two Strongest Earthquakes Happened Near Midland/Odessa Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Age Requirements For Kids That All Parents In Texas Should Know

Now that school is officially out for pretty much everyone in Midland, Odessa and surrounding areas, the question is, what to do with the kids? For single,working mom's like myself, the task becomes finding a sitter. For others it is, well I have a teenager in my house now, is he/she old enough to stay home alone? Is he/she old enough to get a job?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Make It A Banner Day Midland Odessa!

Some animals enter the Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals in Midland and are adopted within a week, some take a month or two, but there are those that stay for years or even the rest of their lives! Banner, now 9 years and 7 months old, entered the Sanctuary 7 years and 1 month ago! He was only 2 years and six months old. He was then and is now very playful, can sit on command, and is a real ladies' man, but has been passed over time and time again. Since being in a shelter environment, Banner has become very protective of his yard. He needs to meet a prospective adopter on a leash before being comfortable with them in his yard. Once that meet and greet has been done, Banner just wants love and attention! His favorite part of the day is when staff comes into his yard to clean or feed and he receives a good ear scratch or cuddle. Banner isn't comfortable around small kids but teenagers would be ok.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Koe Wetzel Is Coming To Midland

We are so excited to be hosting Koe Wetzel at the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater. The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer is a touring phenom, having already sold more than 175k tickets this year. Following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album Sellout, including ballpark stadium shows, Koe made Pollstar’s ‘Top Worldwide Tours’ in 2020 and 2021.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Insane! Midland-Odessa Drivers Forced To Deal With Road Construction And Detours

If you are someone who commutes daily through our beloved streets, roads and highways of West Texas, I feel for you. I have done it for a very long time and it absolutely does not get any easier, fun or safe. Many of us, depending on our daily route, know which roads to avoid, which ones to take to make the drive a little more smooth and so on and so forth.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Parks Legado Farmers Market returns for 2022

ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Farmers Market is returning to the Parks Legado Town Center for 2022. This event features dozens of local vendors selling local produce as well as artisan products. There will also be food trucks, live music and more. The market will run from 8...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

When Severe Weather Causes Floods In West Texas–You Go Boating!

A scene from my patio looking toward the back fence... The Baseball/Soccer field behind the house has flooded with all of the heavy rainfall we've sustained here in Midland over the past few days and there is more in the forecast for tonight. And while I enjoy the fact that I can save some money and turn the sprinkler system off for a few days-it does slightly worry me that if this keeps up at this pace-these kids will be floating into my backyard before I know it. In the meantime-it's fun to watch them blowing up the inflatable boat, getting out the oars, and going for a boat ride while the water is high enough to carry them around as if it were a man-made lake meant to be there. What makes it the most fun is that since we really have NO water in West Texas to speak of (at least non that I'm aware of in the immediate Midland-Odessa area where you can go boating or fishing)--it's nice to see them take advantage of this opportunity before it recedes and goes away.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy