Bernalillo County, NM

Linda Stover: What you need to know about NM’s primary election

By Allison Giron
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Mexico Primary is on June 7 and early voting ends on June 4. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover talked about the importance of...

KRQE News 13

Last day to request absentee ballots for New Mexico primary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday, June 2, is the last day New Mexicans can request an absentee ballot for the primary election. Voters can request absentee ballots online. The New Mexico primary election is Tuesday, June 7. The primary is only open to registered democrats, republicans and libertarians. However this year, a voter not affiliated with one […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Supreme Court allows staggered retention elections for NM judges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled staggered retention elections for judges are allowed under the state constitution. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to stagger terms of certain elected state, county, and district offices. The next year, lawmakers passed a bill staggering elections for district and metro […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Finish Line in Sight

The Democratic primary race for state attorney general has been a bruiser. State Auditor Brian Colón and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez have been tossing haymakers at one another over the course of a high-dollar campaign for “the people’s lawyer” in New Mexico. Colón,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County judge retiring after 18 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time Bernalillo County metro court judge has retired. After serving 18 years on the metropolitan court bench Judge Victor Valdez is stepping down. Judge Valdez was appointed to the Criminal Division of the Metropolitan Court in March of 2004 by former Governor Bill Richardson. He served as Presiding Judge of the Criminal […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Non-filers get more time to apply for New Mexico tax rebates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you didn’t file taxes and still want to collect between $500 and $1,000 of tax rebates or economic relief payments from the state of New Mexico, you’ve got about another ten days to apply. The state’s Tax and Revenue Department announced an extension of the deadline for non-filers Wednesday, pushing the […]
ECONOMY
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Mayor Will Propose Municipal Gun Ban

In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New lighting coming to Los Volcanes Senior Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Improved lighting is coming to the Los Volcanes Senior Center. City crews will install the efficient lights at the center near Coors and Fortuna on June 4-8. It’s expected to save the city more than $150 a year in energy costs. The center will remain open but there could be some changes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sold $21 million in recreational cannabis in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Month two of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico shows that the industry is still strong, if not slowing down just a bit. The state says total recreational sales in May added up to $21.1 million. That’s only about $1 million in sales less than last month, when cannabis sales launched. May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Study on mental health needs in eastern New Mexico to be released

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Findings of a behavior health center feasibility study in eastern New Mexico will be presented next week in Portales. The study, conducted in Clovis, Portales, and Fort Sumner, assessed gaps in behavioral health services and gave recommendations to fill those gaps. Findings from that study will be presented to local leaders to […]
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: FEMA assistance, Evacuations dialed back, Thunderstorms, Fixing intersection, Indigenous art exhibit

Thursday’s Top Stories Non-filers get more time to apply for New Mexico tax rebates Family speaks out after fatal shooting at Tucumcari graduation party Jaelen House returns to Richard Pitino and the Lobos Four victims, suspect dead following active shooter situation in Tulsa City of Albuquerque looking for ways to revitalize downtown area Former NFL […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Bottomless Lakes State Park

ROSWELL, N.M. — For this Celebrate New Mexico story Todd Kurtz visits the perfect spot to cool down in the southeastern part of our state. Bottomless Lake State Park was New Mexico's first state park. The crystal clear water makes for a perfect spot for summer activities.
KRQE News 13

Keller administration fills top city leadership posts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the departure of the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair in March, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s administration has appointed several new top leadership roles. A new chief operations officer, deputy chief of staff and associate chief administrative officer are all joining the ranks, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Mayor’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

