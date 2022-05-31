ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monopoly players have decided which token is coming back to the game

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monopoly is about to get a refresh.

Following a monthlong vote, Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro announced that the thimble token will return in the next generation of the game later this year.

Hasbro, which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, let fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or money bag.

The thimble will take the place of the T-Rex after receiving the most votes to leave the game.

Monopoly games with the thimble will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S., and spring 2023 globally.

In our Facebook post, a majority of 12 News viewers also voted to bring back the thimble.

