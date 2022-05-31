Ivan Perisic: Antonio Conte & Premier League ambition behind Spurs move

Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan and is pushing for an ambitious and potentially complicated deal this summer that would end his disastrous Chelsea spell. Lukaku, who rejoined the Stamford Bridge side in a club record $135 million deal last summer, has made clear to those who know him that he would like to return to Inter, according to CBS Sports sources. However, any deal would be hard for the Nerazzuri to complete due to their constrained financial circumstances and his salary, reported to be $400,000 a week. A loan would be the only realistic avenue to take the Belgian international back to San Siro.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO