Norton, VA

Norton man pleads not guilty to murder of 4-year-old

By Murry Lee
 2 days ago

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A Norton man accused of killing a 4-year-old child and beating a woman with a weapon appeared in court Tuesday, according to the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

A release from the attorney’s office states that Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, appeared in Wise County Circuit Court to be arraigned. Roberts is charged with aggravated murder in the death of the child.

Roberts pleaded not guilty to the aggravated murder, the release states.

In addition, Roberts waived his right to both the reading of the indictment against him and to a speedy trial.

The attorney’s office reports that hearings have been set for August 16 and September 12 in the case against Roberts.

Roberts was arrested in Kentucky in April after being sought by police for a domestic assault , which resulted in the child’s death. The assault reportedly occurred on Northeast Park Avenue in Norton.

