Naruto Hypes Its Hero's Official Smartphone in New Promo

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaruto, like so many other anime franchises throughout the years, has given fans plenty of merchandise over the decades, but one of the biggest piece of merch might have just landed with the Shonen's first official cellphone hitting China. While it might be a little tricky for fans in the West...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Unlocks Shizuku's True Power

Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating well these past few weeks, with the series creator revealing that new chapters were currently in the works that would bring back Gon and his fellow hunters following their years-long hiatus. With the news of the manga's upcoming return, plenty of new cosplay has been coming down the pike for not just the heroes, but the villains of the Phantom Troupe as well, with one cosplayer bringing one of the group's strangest members to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Yu Yu Hakusho Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Logo

Yu Yu Hakusho is celebrating its milestone 30th Anniversary of its first jumping off the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and becoming an anime of its own, and has started marking this occasion with some special new art for the series! While much of the current attention from fans is focusing on Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter series as it readies for its next major comeback, the series that really put the creator on the map for many fans around the world was Yu Yu Hakusho. While the manga was popular in its own right, the anime was an even bigger deal.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Creator Reveals One of the Biggest Return Updates Yet

Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has revealed the most promising update on the manga's big return so far with fans on Twitter! Although long periods of waiting in between updates for the manga series are part of being a fan of Hunter x Hunter, the latest hiatus has been the roughest one to date. Along with it being the longest hiatus in the manga's run so far, this hiatus is now tougher to bear than ever as the creator behind the series has begun not only teasing a big comeback for the manga, but perhaps a much bigger comeback than any fans could have expected.
COMICS
ComicBook

Made in Abyss Sets Season 2 Release Date

Made in Abyss will finally be returning for its second season later this Summer, and has officially set a release date for the new episodes! After having a successful first season debut, Made in Abyss following things up with not two, but three feature film releases hitting theaters in the years since that initial season. But now years later, the anime is gearing up for a full return of the TV anime series with the second season that currently carries the subtitle of The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. After teasing its mysterious new episodes over the year, fans will finally get to see them in action soon.
COMICS
Person
Masashi Kishimoto
ComicBook

Did Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Share its Release Date for the U.S.?

Dragon Ball Super fans are gearing up for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's release in Japan in just a matter of days, but a fan might have potentially spotted the release date for its official launch in the United States! Toei Animation has been prominently noting their plans to have the international release of the film not much longer after its premiere in Japan. The original plan was stated to release the film in North America this Summer, and this was further confirmed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment by their plans to kick off the international release this August.
COMICS
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Teases "Sadistic" Violence by Pooh & Piglet

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are deranged sadists in the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, according to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. In a new interview, the filmmaker breaks down some of the characteristics of that silly old bear and his "little minion" Piglet. The horror film lit up the internet when it was announced last month, and now it's headed into an expedited post-production as fans are wondering how it's going to work, and whether it will be worth the hype that the filmmakers seem to have totally underestimated when they put the word out.
MOVIES
ComicBook

MJF Removed From AEW's Official Roster Page and AEW Shop

MJF unloaded a scathing promo on AEW president Tony Khan on this week's AEW Dynamite, demanding that he be fired from the company over frustrations with how little he is being paid compared to how valuable he is for the promotion. His segment ended with his microphone being cut and the screen fading to black, and when CM Punk tried to confront him in the ring Friedman left through the crowd. Since then, AEW has been wiping all traces of Max from its online presence. All the recaps of the segment were immediately deleted from Twitter, no photos of him were uploaded to the episode's online folder and now he has been pulled from both the company's online roster and AEW Shop.
WWE
ComicBook

Hit Netflix Game Show Renewed For Season 2

One hit Netflix game show has been renewed for Season 2. On the social media accounts for the bran, they announced a brand new season of Is It Cake? The hot show was birthed from a series of memes on different platforms where ordinary objects ended up being cake when cut. Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day hosts the show where bakers try to replicate an item and the judges have to guess which one is actually cake. It's a bizarre watch, but one that resonated with a lot of people online when it premiered. Now, the show will be coming back for even more cake-based shenanigans. Production budgets are noticeably larger than what those memes on social media would have allowed. Netflix's TUDUM previously spoke to executive producer Dan Cutforth about Is It Cake? He acutally confirmed that social media inspired their approach to the reality show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Gets Cute With New Juvia Sketch

The series creator behind Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has gotten cute with some new art of Juvia Lockser to help celebrate her special day! While the manga series had ended its run some time ago (but an official sequel series has been continuing the story in a new way to this day), fans have been keeping the series alive by still celebrating some of their favorite characters. The franchise has been kept alive by the creator himself as well as he's often helped fans along with the special character holidays by honoring them with new art such as the one shared for Juvia's special day.
COMICS
ComicBook

Scream 6 Plot Details Tease Major Change for 2023 Sequel

Earlier today came the latest new addition to the cast of the new Scream movie, technically Scream 6 but which currently does not have an officially title. Tucked away in the news that Dermot Mulroney had joined the slasher sequel was another interesting piece of news, the first plot synopsis. According to The Hollywood Reporter a brief plot synopsis teases that the movie "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Those four survivors it mentions are no doubt confirmed cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who are all set to reprise their roles from Scream (2022). But the scenery move from Woodsboro to elsewhere is a new wrinkle....or is it?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Actress Says Their Character Was Originally Love Interest for Ewan McGregor

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Indira Varma says her role in the show was originally going to be the love interest for Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan. While doing an interview, Varma (best known for her role as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones). It's becoming more and more public that Obi-Wan actually got some big rewrites from Joby Harold, after production on the series was shut down in 2020. Darth Vader was brought into the mix (and after Obi-Wan Episode 3 it's obvious why), and a story about Obi-Wan having a thing with Varma's Tala was cut.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Fan Edits Club Fight to Add Gorillaz and It's Amazing

Warner Bros. and DC Comics' The Batman has finished its theatrical run and has been on HBO Max for a few months. The film delivered on all fronts, both critically and financially. It was the biggest superhero film of the year up until it was dethroned by Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. One of the best parts of The Batman had to be every time the Caped Crusader entered The Iceberg Lounge and beat up Penguin’s thugs. Fans must have not liked the music that plays during those scenes as they have added something with a little flair. A fan on Reddit uploaded a new video of the films club fight and they replaced the music with Feel Good Inc. by the Gorillaz. You can watch the video below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Spin-Off Just Dropped a Heartbreaking Hawks Fact

My Hero Academia has a ton of tragic backstories to its name, and fans never fail to eat them up. From Shoto Todoroki to Shigaraki, just about everyone in the series is dealing with trauma, and that is certainly true for Hawks. After all, the top pro doesn't have that much freedom on his own, and a new manga update is showing fans just how restrictive Hawks' life really is.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Directors Reveal Major Inspiration From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is impressive for a variety of reasons. The Oscar-winning flick has received universal applause from critics and fans alike. Despite the film being a production of Sony, even creatives at Marvel Studios have found plenty of inspiration in it. Adil El Arbi, one of the directors behind Ms. Marvel, recently said he and his filmmaking partner Bilall Fallah approached Kevin Feige about using some Spider-Verse-like animations to help accurately portray Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius 2: Jared Leto Invokes Morbin' Time Meme in Hilarious Video

It's Morbius' world and we're just living in it! Sometimes, the Internet can take a bit too far and that might be the case with Morbius. The Jared Leto-led Sony movie hit theatres earlier this year and wasn't well-received by critics or audiences. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 1 out of 5 and called it "lazy" and "incomprehensible." However, these last couple of weeks have seen a rise in Morbius love on Twitter with the "Morbin' time" meme becoming a trending topic and brands like KFC getting in on the joke. In fact, the bit has gone so far that Sony has decided to re-release the movie in theatres. Just when we thought the Morbius jokes couldn't get any more extreme, Morbius himself has taken to social media with a hilarious video teasing a (hopefully) fake sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros To Sell Looney Tune NFTs

This has been a big year for Warner Bros. who recently had a giant merger with Discovery. While the company is reportedly frustrated with some of their deals, they still own the rights to many major franchises like DC. One of the most classic titles associated with Warner Bros. is Looney Tunes, the animated animals that have been around since 1930. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic franchise is getting an unexpected treatment by being turned into NFTs.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Says Ms. Marvel's AvengersCon Could Become Real

Marvel Studios hasn't really made an appearance at a convention since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have only showcased their upcoming projects during Disney investors calls, D23, or the Disney upfronts. Fans have been wondering if Marvel would ever launch something similar to Lucasfilm's Star Wars Celebration, and it seems that that's definitely a possibility. The studios upcoming Ms. Marvel series will feature a convention called AvengersCon and during the press conference for the series Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed that they have had talks about making it a real thing.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals Disney+ Release Date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ sooner than expected. The streaming platform told fans that they can expect the Marvel movie to make its way onto the service on June 22. Now, Multiverse of Madness was still cruising at the box office, even after almost a month in theaters. But, now people will get to enjoy the spooky trip with Benedict Cumberbatch's prickly wizard from the comfort on their couches. All the surprises will be out in the open now. (There are still one or two big ones that Marvel has kept close to the vest. Check out their post down below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Reportedly Had Talks With DC Films

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has put nothing short of his total dedication and effort into making the Marvel Cinematic Universe the biggest franchise in entertainment. However, did you know that Feige also had talks with DC Films? A report breaks down how the new head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, plans to turn the DCEU into the next MCU. Naturally, a part of that report veers into the territory of how Marvel Studios had Feige in place to help shepherd the MCU into existence – and how Zaslav might be seeking his guidance for DC.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumored to Return for Another Season

From the very first time it was announced, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series has been billed as a limited affair. Lucasfilm brought back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for a six-episode adventure designed to bridge the gap between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. However, thanks to the massive success the series has enjoyed so far, delivering the most-watched premiere in Disney+ history, it looks like another Kenobi story might be told in the future.
MOVIES

