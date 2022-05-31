Naruto Hypes Its Hero's Official Smartphone in New Promo

Warner Bros. and DC Comics' The Batman has finished its theatrical run and has been on HBO Max for a few months. The film delivered on all fronts, both critically and financially. It was the biggest superhero film of the year up until it was dethroned by Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. One of the best parts of The Batman had to be every time the Caped Crusader entered The Iceberg Lounge and beat up Penguin’s thugs. Fans must have not liked the music that plays during those scenes as they have added something with a little flair. A fan on Reddit uploaded a new video of the films club fight and they replaced the music with Feel Good Inc. by the Gorillaz. You can watch the video below!

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO