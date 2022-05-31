Naruto Hypes Its Hero's Official Smartphone in New Promo

Earlier today came the latest new addition to the cast of the new Scream movie, technically Scream 6 but which currently does not have an officially title. Tucked away in the news that Dermot Mulroney had joined the slasher sequel was another interesting piece of news, the first plot synopsis. According to The Hollywood Reporter a brief plot synopsis teases that the movie "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Those four survivors it mentions are no doubt confirmed cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who are all set to reprise their roles from Scream (2022). But the scenery move from Woodsboro to elsewhere is a new wrinkle....or is it?
